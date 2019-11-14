International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Top miner BHP promotes insider Henry to CEO, shares fall

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 06:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 05:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Top miner BHP promotes insider Henry to CEO, shares fall
Image Credit: Wikipedia

BHP Group Ltd on Thursday named its Australian head Mike Henry to succeed Andrew Mackenzie as the miner's chief executive, shunning calls from some investors for fresh blood from outside the Anglo Australian giant.

Mackenzie, 62, will retire on Dec. 31, ending nearly seven years in charge of the biggest global miner. Henry, 53, will step into the top job on Jan. 1, after leading the Australian operations since 2016. BHP's shares fell 1.6% in early trade after the announcement in a flat broader market, reflecting some investors' disappointment.

"The board had the chance to reinvigorate, re-energise. Now we get more same, same," said Shaw & Partners analyst Peter O'Connor. The appointment of a new CEO was not a surprise, but the timing was a bit sooner than some had expected, as Mackenzie has repeatedly said over the past year that he is keen to stay on.

Under Mackenzie, BHP has overhauled itself, spinning off a raft of businesses and quitting its ill-fated U.S. shale business to focus on iron ore, coal, copper and conventional oil and gas. At the same time, it faced down investor pressure to collapse its dual-listed structure, spin off its entire petroleum business, and slash carbon emissions to tackle climate change.

But Mackenzie's legacy has been tarred by the reputational damage from a dam disaster at an iron ore mine in Brazil. Earlier this year, Reuters reported that some institutional investors in Australia were pushing BHP to consider external candidates to replace him as CEO.

Names mentioned included Anglo American Plc CEO Mark Cutifani and former Fortescue Metals Group CEO Nev Power. "They might have been a difficult fit culturally. Mike (Henry) knows the business quite well. He's the most logical candidate," said Argo Investments senior investment officer Andy Forster.

MINING CHALLENGES

Henry, who has been with BHP since 2003, and has spent 30 years in the industry, takes over at a time when global economic risks, such as softer demand and volatile prices, could hurt future results of the dual-listed miner.

BHP Chairman Ken MacKenzie said his deep operational and commercial experience in a career spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia made a "perfect mix" for a BHP CEO. "We will unlock even greater value from our ore bodies and petroleum basins," Henry said in a statement, adding that BHP must operate safely and reduce its impact on the environment.

The main issues for Henry will be deciding whether BHP should push ahead in 2021 with a massive investment to start mining potash and dealing with social license issues, which he has embraced. "I suspect his knowledge across the company will enable him to steer BHP through the next five to six years that are going to be extremely challenging for big miners," said Fat Prophets analyst David Lennox.

Investors and analysts, however, said the Australian minerals business under Henry had experienced difficulties, including long-running problems at its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine and a runaway iron ore train that had to be derailed to avoid a disaster. "For us Olympic Dam is an important test, because it's a challenging asset and it needed to be managed closely and carefully ... and that hasn't happened," said a fund manager who declined to be named because the issue was sensitive.

According to the statement, Henry will earn a base salary of $1.7 million a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is in line to play Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Bulgaria qualifying among the final six teams in the nation-based tournament. Briton Murray, on the comeback trail af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019