International Development News
Development News Edition

Namibia Institute for Democracy conducts Civil Society Support Program

The program further aims to strengthen Civil Society Organizations’ (CSOs’) interaction with the government on all levels.

Namibia Institute for Democracy conducts Civil Society Support Program
The CSSP consisted of four modules: ‘The Principles of Internal NGO Management’, ‘Organizational Ethics’, ‘Principles of Financial Management’, as well as ‘Monitoring and Evaluation’. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

The Namibia Institute for Democracy (NID), in partnership with US Embassy Namibia, conducted a Civil Society Support Program (CSSP) for local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that were held at the end of September until the start of November at the House of Democracy. The intervention targeted 20 Namibian NGOs that struggle with funding and need institutional as well as technical support.

The program further aims to strengthen Civil Society Organizations' (CSOs') interaction with the government on all levels. " CSOs often lack the institutional capacity to play a meaningful role in the development of Namibia. This hampers their ability to implement projects and have meaningful interactions with various stakeholders," says Panduleni Nghipandulwa, Project Coordinator for the Namibia Institute for Democracy.

The CSSP consisted of four modules: 'The Principles of Internal NGO Management', 'Organizational Ethics', 'Principles of Financial Management', as well as 'Monitoring and Evaluation'.

"The Civil Society Support Program has been a great success so far and the participants have gained new skills, knowledge, and insights. The organisations that participated in the program are now better equipped to serve the community and contribute to the development of Namibia," says Nghipandulwa.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Centurion Agarwal and Rahane punish jaded Bangladesh

Mayank Agarwal smashed a mammoth 156 not out as he and Ajinkya Rahane feasted on Bangladeshs meagre bowling resources to power India to a commanding 303-3 at tea on day two of the opening test on Friday.Dropping the opener on 32 on Thursday...

Former deputy head of China's drug regulator sentenced to 16 years in prison

Wu Zhen, a former deputy head of Chinas food and drug regulator, was sentenced to 16 years in prison by a Chinese court, state television reported on Friday. Wu is one of the senior officials from the regulator who has been under investigat...

Mumbai Indians trade Siddesh Lad to KKR

Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included ...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.The Ukr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019