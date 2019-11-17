International Development News
Development News Edition

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 07:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 07:58 IST
AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects
Image Credit: Flickr

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. "AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and renewable projects in India from next month," bank's Director General (Investment Operations) Pang Yee Ean said.

"In a month's time, you will see the approval of projects in the Renewable Energy sector (in India)," said Pang after addressing the South Asian Diaspora Convention on Saturday. "We should be consistently doing wind and solar projects up to USD 100 million each year… I would say each year there would be a USD 100 million in the private sector for renewable projects."

"More importantly, some of these projects are by the private sector," he said, underlining the importance of private investment to build resilience in infrastructure development. Pang also expected the private investments in the renewable energy sector in India as foreign direct investment, relieving the Indian government of project financing challenges.

Describing India as a "vibrant private sector market", Pang said private investments validate business models of infrastructure and ensure it is economically sustainable. Conceding that AIIB was a "late boomer" in the renewable energy sector, Pang sought to assure that in the coming years, more can be expected from the bank, which has till date invested USD 2.844 billion in Indian projects.

There will always be a steady stock of projects in the infrastructure – roads, rural connectivity, water supply, and sanitation among others. "These are stable stock of projects," he emphasized.

Asked about AIIB investment projections, Pang said the bank has always based investment on the quality of projects. "We don't do a country projection for each country, neither do we put a cap on each country (investments)," he said on the sideline of the convention organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies from November 15 to 17.

AIIB's big-ticket investments include USD 500 million in Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3, USD 455 million in Andhra Pradesh Rural Roads Project and USD 450 million in AP Urban Water Supply Project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

AIIB expects investment worth USD 100m a year in India’s renewable projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB expects an annual private investment worth USD 100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month. AIIB expects to tap as much as USD 100 million green and ...

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson: All Conservative election candidates pledge to back my Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that all Conservative Party candidates in the Dec. 12 election have pledged to back his Brexit deal, opening the door to getting the agreement passed through parliament if the party were to win ...

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White House said.Anticipating a ver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019