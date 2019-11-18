International Development News
Development News Edition

Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief

Noting that more than 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that more young people between the ages of 15 and 29 die from road crashes annually than from HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis or homicide.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 06:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 06:43 IST
Improving road safety to save lives one of many agenda of SDGs: UN chief
In 2018, a UN Road Safety Fund was launched to finance actions in low- and middle-income countries, where around 90 percent of traffic casualties occur.   Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Saving lives by improving road safety is "one of the many objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", the United Nations chief said in his message for the global day set aside for remembering the victims of traffic accidents.

Noting that more than 1.3 million people die in road accidents every year, Secretary-General António Guterres pointed out that more young people between the ages of 15 and 29 die from road crashes annually than from HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis or homicide.

"The World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims is an opportunity to reflect on how we can save millions of lives," he said.

And since 2015, his Special Envoy on Road Safety, Jean Todt, has worked to mobilize political commitment, raise awareness about UN road safety conventions, foster dialogue on good practices and advocate for funding and partnerships.

"While the scale of the challenge is enormous, collective efforts can do much to prevent these tragedies", the UN chief attested.

In 2018, a UN Road Safety Fund was launched to finance actions in low- and middle-income countries, where around 90 percent of traffic casualties occur.

And next February, a global ministerial conference on road safety will be held in Sweden to strengthen partnerships to accelerate action.

"Urgent action remains imperative", concluded the Secretary-General. "On this World Day, I call on all to join forces to address the global road safety crisis."

'Ubiquitous yet invisible'

The UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) calls road traffic crashes a 'hidden epidemic'.

According to DSS, they have a "dramatically transformative impact" on people's lives with most causalities remaining "almost invisible to society at large".

Last February, with the participation of UN leaders from the Secretariat, UN Development Programme (UNDP), UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and others, including the Chef de Cabinet and Special Envoy on Road Safety, the UN launched the Road Safety Strategy in New York and Geneva that showed unity and the shared message of road safety across the UN-system.

Day has become an important tool in efforts around the world to reduce road casualties.

It offers an opportunity to draw attention to the scale of emotional and economic devastation road crashes cause and recognizes the suffering of victims and the work of rescue services.

Ending fatal road crashes are in line with the 2030 Agenda, particularly in line with Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3), which encompasses good health and wellbeing and SDG 11 on sustainable cities and communities.

This takes leadership in demonstrating outstanding road safety behavior every day and working together to find the best solutions.

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns "unjustified use of force" in Hong Kong: senior official

The United States condemned the unjustified use of force in Hong Kong and called on Beijing to protect Hong Kongs freedom, a senior official in President Donald Trumps administration said Sunday, as protesters battled Hong Kong police who h...

UPDATE 6-Security tight at HK university as hundreds of protesters trapped on campus

Hong Kong police fired tear gas at protesters as they tried to escape a besieged university on Monday while hundreds more pro-democracy activists stayed inside armed with petrol bombs and other weapons awaiting an expected operation to oust...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tick higher as China cuts repo rate

Asian shares blipped higher on Monday after Beijing surprised markets by trimming a key interest rate for the first time since 2015, stirring speculation that more stimulus was on the way for the worlds second-largest economy. Chinas centra...

Redick helps Pelicans hold off Warriors

JJ Redick scored 26 points and Jrue Holiday added 22 as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors 108-100 on Sunday night. Rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 19, Nicolo Melli had 16, rookie Jaxson Hayes had 10 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019