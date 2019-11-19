International Development News
NZ Electronic Travel Authority helps to improve border security

More than 500,000 NZeTAs have been issued since the system went live in early August, says Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

“More than $27 million has been collected through the IVL to go towards sustainable tourism and conservation projects,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. Image Credit: Pixabay

We've improved border security with the NZeTA, New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority, which helps us to screen travelers for border and immigration risks off-shore before they travel to New Zealand. It was launched in August and became mandatory on 1 October 2019.

"This is a significant milestone in keeping our borders secure with the NZeTA. There are excellent awareness and compliance among travelers after Immigration New Zealand successfully ensured all key players were well informed and prepared for the introduction of the electronic travel authority," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

"While there are always hiccups for a small number of people, over 99 percent of applications have been processed automatically within 10 minutes.

"There were 196 individuals who had their NZeTA refused, which demonstrates that the NZeTA is already helping to improve border security and bring our border control into line with international best practice.

"I encourage travelers to apply for the NZeTA using the official government website (www.immigration.govt.nz/nzeta) or mobile app, rather than using unauthorized third-party sites to avoid any disappointment," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

The NZeTA became mandatory for visitors from visa waiver countries from 1 October 2019 and costs NZD$9 via the mobile app and NZD$12 through the website. At the same time that a visitor requests their NZeTA, they are charged the new NZD$35.00 International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy (IVL).

"More than $27 million has been collected through the IVL to go towards sustainable tourism and conservation projects," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

