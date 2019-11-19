International Development News
Development News Edition

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

The department on Monday opened for online applications and is taking in appointments for the new Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP), which was recently approved by Cabinet.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit
The new LEP will help to regularise the stay of Lesotho nationals who are already in South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter (@HomeAffairsSA)

The Department of Home Affairs has encouraged Lesotho Special Permit (LSP) holders to apply for a new permit as the LSP expires in December.

The department on Monday opened for online applications and is taking in appointments for the new Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP), which was recently approved by Cabinet.

In 2015, Cabinet approved the implementation of a Special Dispensation for Lesotho nationals. The objective of this dispensation was to document Lesotho nationals who were in South Africa illegally as a result of the socio-economic crisis in Lesotho.

"It allowed Lesotho nationals to sojourn in the Republic with relaxed conditions; provided them with work, study or business permits and suspended their deportation.

"Given the expiry of the Lesotho Special Permit (LSP), and the need to ensure all persons in South Africa are here on a lawful basis, with the correct documentation, a new four-year special dispensation for Lesotho nationals has been approved," the department said.

The new LEP will help to regularise the stay of Lesotho nationals who are already in South Africa.

"The LEP replaces the Lesotho Special Permit (LSP) which expires on 31 December 2019. The new dispensation is only applicable to existing holders of the LSP. The total number of LSP permits issued is 90 314. This is the expected number of Lesotho nationals who will apply for the new LEP," the department said.

The new LEP is only opened for valid LSP permit-holders only. The department has advised prospective applicants to submit applications online, from 18 November 2019, through the VFS website: www.vfsglobal.com/LEP/SouthAfrica/com.

The cut-off date for the submission of applications is 31 March 2020. An administrative fee of R1 090 will be charged and LEP permits will be issued for a maximum period of four years effective from 1 January and expiring on 31 December 2023, notwithstanding the date of application.

"After the online application, applicants will be allocated appointments for the required submission of fingerprints and supporting documents to VFS, from 25 November 2019," the department said.

An applicant will be required to submit a Lesotho passport valid for more than six months at the time of application, Lesotho ID card, and a copy of the LSP permit and evidence of employment – in the case of an application for work rights.

Additional requirements for submission also include the evidence of business – in the case of an application for business rights and the evidence of an admission letter from a recognized learning institution –in the case of an application for study rights.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

India may extend onion export ban to Feb to cap domestic prices

India may keep a ban on onion exports until February because domestic prices have risen after the harvest of summer-sown crops, which were expected to augment supplies, was delayed and damaged by untimely rains, a government official said.T...

UPDATE 4-Huawei plays down impact of new U.S. license extension

Huawei Technologies has dismissed a new 90-day extension by the Trump administration allowing U.S. firms to continue doing business with the Chinese company as making little difference, repeating that it was being unfairly treated. U.S. reg...

HK shares end at 1-week high on stimulus prospects, Alibaba boost

Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday closed at a one-week high as China central banks rate cut stoked hopes that Beijing is keen to stem an economic slowdown with stimulus measures, while strong demand ahead of Alibabas listing boosted sentiment. T...

Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019