International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Iraqi protesters block gate to Khor al-Zubair port - port officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 16:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Iraqi protesters block gate to Khor al-Zubair port - port officials
Image Credit: ANI

Protesters have blocked the entrance to Iraq's Khor al-Zubair commodities port near Basra, preventing trucks from entering, port officials told Reuters on Tuesday, as the biggest wave of anti-government demonstrations in decades continues. Khor al-Zubair is Iraq's second main Gulf port. It is used to export cargoes of gas condensates and receives refined oil product shipments, construction, and electrical commodities and food.

"Unloading operations of commodities and goods which need to be transported by trucks have been completely halted," said one port official. At least 315 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests. Unsatisfied by government reform promises they see as meager, many have turned to civil disobedience tactics. Oil officials said operations at a separate terminal, located near Khor al-Zubair and used to export cargoes of gas condensates, were not affected by Tuesday's blockade.

Imports of refined oil products were also unaffected as they are received via pipelines, port officials said. The closure of Khor al-Zubair comes a day after protesters once again blocked the entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, preventing employees and tankers from entering.

Umm Qasr port officials said operations had been completely halted at the port on Tuesday after it was working at half capacity the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Violent humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso requires immediate response, reveals WFP

The United Nations World Food Programme has warned the rising humanitarian crisis that has highly affected Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries in the Central Sahel region of West Africa. The humanitarian crisis is driven by widespread v...

Snapdeal joins International Trademark Association

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Tuesday said it has joined International Trademark Association INTA as part of its efforts to support the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces. INTA is a global association that has m...

UPDATE 3-Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steels plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.Indian-owned Tata a...

Bulgaria seeks investments from Indian businesses

Bulgarias Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova on Tuesday invited businesses from India to invest in the nation, pitching it as a gateway to the European Union, thereby offering duty free access to a m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019