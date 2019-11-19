International Development News
Development News Edition

IGNCA plays role of preserving dying forms of art and culture: Prahlad Patel

Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel said that IGNCA has great significance for it plays the role of preserving the dying forms of art and culture.

IGNCA plays role of preserving dying forms of art and culture: Prahlad Patel
IGNCA is celebrating its Foundation day with week-long series of programs that consist of classical music performances, seminars, workshops, film festivals, exhibitions, and Book releases. Image Credit: Twitter(@MinOfCultureGoI)

Union Minister of State(Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel took part in the 32nd Foundation Day Celebrations at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts as a chief guest today in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel said that IGNCA has great significance for it plays the role of preserving the dying forms of art and culture. He also released 20 new books and 6 DVDs on this occasion. The function was attended by Joint Secretary(culture), Smt. Nirupama Kotru, DG National Gallery of Modern Art, Shri Adwait Gadnayak and member secretory IGNCA, Dr. Sachchidanad Joshi among others.

Exhibitions have also been organised on this occasion. The first exhibition is based on Mahatma Gandhi in which oil paintings of Elizabeth Sass Brunner and her daughter Elizabeth Brunner are displayed. Thee paintings were made between 1932 to 1961. Another photo exhibition is of DRD Wadia and Shambhu Shah who photographed many life aspects of Mahatma Gandhi. Another exhibition focuses on the Teeji festival, Teeji is the important festival of the Mustang region of Nepal and Tibet which is based on the victory of good over evil. Furthermost celebrated Indian piano accord artist Enoch Denials showcased his flawless performance.

IGNCA is celebrating its Foundation day with week-long series of programs that consist of classical music performances, seminars, workshops, film festivals, exhibitions, and Book releases.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Murray tells sceptics to give new Davis Cup a chance

Madrid, Nov 19 AFP Andy Murray believes negativity around the reformed Davis Cup has been unfair and is urging people to give the new competition a chance to succeed. The inaugural Finals of the 119-year-old tournament started on Monday in ...

Film on students' leader shouldn't insult other unions: MLA

BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Tuesday said he would not hesitateto stall the new Telugu film George Reddy, which is to be released soon, if it insulted the unions linked to the BJP. In a statement here, Singh said he has no objection ...

Golf-Eighteen majors a bridge too far for Woods says mentor O'Meara

Matching or breaking the record for career major titles might just be a bridge too far for Tiger Woods, said his former mentor Mark OMeara, who nevertheless hoped Woods will prove him wrong.With 15 major championships, Woods is three short ...

Fit case to be heard, says Madras HC as it dismisses Kanimozhi's plea

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by DMK MP MK Kanimozhi seeking rejection of a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi constituency. Justice SM Subramaniam observed that the election petition mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019