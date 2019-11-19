IGNCA plays role of preserving dying forms of art and culture: Prahlad Patel

Union Minister of State(Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Shri Prahlad Singh Patel took part in the 32nd Foundation Day Celebrations at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts as a chief guest today in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel said that IGNCA has great significance for it plays the role of preserving the dying forms of art and culture. He also released 20 new books and 6 DVDs on this occasion. The function was attended by Joint Secretary(culture), Smt. Nirupama Kotru, DG National Gallery of Modern Art, Shri Adwait Gadnayak and member secretory IGNCA, Dr. Sachchidanad Joshi among others.

Exhibitions have also been organised on this occasion. The first exhibition is based on Mahatma Gandhi in which oil paintings of Elizabeth Sass Brunner and her daughter Elizabeth Brunner are displayed. Thee paintings were made between 1932 to 1961. Another photo exhibition is of DRD Wadia and Shambhu Shah who photographed many life aspects of Mahatma Gandhi. Another exhibition focuses on the Teeji festival, Teeji is the important festival of the Mustang region of Nepal and Tibet which is based on the victory of good over evil. Furthermost celebrated Indian piano accord artist Enoch Denials showcased his flawless performance.

IGNCA is celebrating its Foundation day with week-long series of programs that consist of classical music performances, seminars, workshops, film festivals, exhibitions, and Book releases.

