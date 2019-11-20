International Development News
Nitin Gadkari reviews progress of implementing FASTag mechanism

Shri Gadkari directed that regular review at the highest level in NHAI may be undertaken for ensuring a smooth rollout of the scheme.

Shri Gadkari emphasized that the project should be implemented in the spirit of minimizing the waiting period at the toll plazas so that the users benefit in terms of fuel and time saving, while the social benefits in terms of reduced vehicular emission. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has directed NHAI to ensure that all major efforts including the deployment of best technology are adopted for ensuring the success of the FASTag project. Reviewing the progress of implementing the National Electronic Toll Collection (FASTag) mechanism at NH toll plazas across the country from the 1st of December this year, the Minister desired that all efforts may be made on war footing to address any issue arising at the daily trial run initiated by NHAI. Shri Gadkari directed that regular review at the highest level in NHAI may be undertaken for ensuring a smooth rollout of the scheme. He further desired that on-the-spot mechanism for issuing FASTags for the vehicles entering dedicated FASTag lane should also be put in place so that the road users have a choice of either obtaining the FASTag or paying the double penal fee for using FASTag lane.

NHAI Chairman Shri S.S. Sandhu assured the Minister that all issues are being addressed during the trial run initiated by NHAI, including a provision for issuing on-the-spot FASTags. He further stated that dedicated FASTag lanes have been identified, and are being enforced during the trial run. He informed the Minister that the progress of this scheme is being reviewed on a daily basis.

