International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-Fossil fuel polluters from U.S. to China far off climate targets - UN

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:15 IST
CORRECTED-Fossil fuel polluters from U.S. to China far off climate targets - UN
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The world's major fossil fuel producers are set to bust global environmental goals with excessive coal, oil and gas extraction in the next decade, the United Nations and research groups said on Wednesday in the latest warning over the climate crisis. The report reviewed specific plans from 10 countries, including superpowers China and the United States, as well as trends for the rest of the world and estimated that global fossil fuel production by 2030 would be at levels between 50-120% over Paris Agreement targets.

Under that 2015 global pact, nations committed to a long-term goal of limiting the average temperature increase to within 1.5-2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. But by 2030, global planned production would lead to 39 gigatonnes (Gt) of carbon dioxide emissions, 53% higher than what is needed to reduce temperature rises to 2C and 21 Gt, or 120%, more than is needed for 1.5C, the report said.

"The world's energy supply remains dominated by coal, oil and gas, driving emission levels that are inconsistent with climate goals," said United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) executive director Inger Andersen. As well as UNEP, the report was produced by the Stockholm Environment Institute, the International Institute for Sustainable Development, the Overseas Development Institute, and the CICERO Centre for International Climate and Environmental Research and Climate Analytics.

It created a new metric called "the fossil fuel production gap" highlighting the difference between rising production and the decline needed to restrict global warming. The gap was largest for coal, with countries planning to produce 150% more in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting warming to 2C, and 280% more than would limit warming to 1.5C.

"The continued expansion of fossil fuel production - and the widening of the global production gap - is underpinned by a combination of ambitious national plans, government subsidies to producers, and other forms of public finance," the report said. The report precedes UNEP's annual "emissions gap" report, due next week, which assesses whether countries' emissions cut policies are enough.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Cong dissolves party unit in Himachal, PCC chief to remain unchanged

The Congress has dissolved its party unit in Himachal Pradesh, a release issued by the party said on Wednesday. However, the president of the state Pradesh Congress Committee PCC shall remain unchanged, the release signed by party general s...

WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoopgate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry expresses regret over security breach.Further details awaited....

2,178 crore digital transactions recorded in FY20 till Nov 13: Prasad

Over 2,100 crore digital transactions were carried out in the country this fiscal up to November 13 as compared to 3,134 crore transactions in the financial year 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Over the years, there has been ...

Nawaz Sharif meets medical experts for check-up in London

Medical experts in London are assessing Nawaz Sharifs health condition on Wednesday after which a decision would be taken on whether the former Pakistani Prime Minister needs to be flown to a hospital in the US, his close aides said. The 69...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019