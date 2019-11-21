International Development News
Development News Edition

Venezuelan oil in storage tanks to back sanctioned cryptocurrency -Maduro

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 05:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 05:18 IST
Venezuelan oil in storage tanks to back sanctioned cryptocurrency -Maduro
Image Credit: President of Russia

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said some 30 million barrels of oil sitting in storage tanks would serve as backing for the OPEC nation's state-run cryptocurrency, the petro, which has been sanctioned by the United States. The statement came as part of a renewed push by Maduro's socialist government to promote use of the petro in recent weeks, as inflation continues to erode Venezuelans' meager salaries and Washington's sweeping sanctions complicate Caracas' ability to engage in overseas financial transactions.

"I will deliver these 30 million of barrels as a liquid, physical, material backing for the petro," Maduro said in a state television address. "The inventories of crude and products in storage tanks are available for immediate commercialization ... to sustain and back the operations of the sovereign Venezuelan crypto-asset, the petro."

When the petro launched early last year, authorities had said it would be backed by 5 billion barrels in untapped crude reserves from an area without infrastructure to get it out of the ground, a Reuters special report https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cryptocurrency-venezuela-specialrepor/special-report-in-venezuela-new-cryptocurrency-is-nowhere-to-be-found-idUSKCN1LF15U found. The coin also does not trade on any major cryptocurrency exchange. The apparent shift comes as Venezuela's crude inventories have risen in recent months, as U.S. sanctions on state oil company PDVSA - part of the Trump administration's efforts to oust Maduro - scare away potential buyers. That has caused PDVSA to reduce crude extraction at times this year.

While inventories have drained from their early October peak above 40 million barrels, they stood at 39 million barrels at the end of October, according to data intelligence firm Kpler. In recent weeks, officials have increasingly promoted use of the petro, stating that dozens of retailers now accept it. Reuters has been unable to find evidence of any significant use of the petro as a means of commercial exchange.

Maduro, who blames sanctions for Venezuela's economic problems, did not provide details of how the sale of oil inventories to back the petro would work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine worried about US aid holdup on day of Trump call: Official

Ukraine voiced concern over a US aid holdup in July, earlier than known until now, meaning Kiev was aware of the freeze at the time of a controversial telephone call with President Donald Trump, a Pentagon official said Wednesday. Laura Coo...

UPDATE 2-Cricket-England make solid start to first test against NZ

Rory Burns and debutant Dom Sibley gave England a solid start to the first test against New Zealand as the tourists went to lunch on the first day at 61-1 at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui on Thursday.Burns and Sibley produced a 52-run opening s...

UPDATE 1-Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis pleads not guilty

A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in San Francisco, where he remains in custody. Ahmad Abouammo earlier this month was indicted on spying charges along with Ali Alzabarah, anoth...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slide as Sino-U.S. spat on Hong Kong clouds trade deal outlook

Global shares slid on Thursday as a fresh row between Washington and Beijing over U.S. bills on Hong Kong could complicate their trade negotiation and delay a phase one deal that investors had initially hoped to be inked by now. MSCIs broad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019