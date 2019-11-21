IFFI@50 exhibition attracting youth towards film sector: I&B Secretary

Children and youth will be attracted to IFFI@50 as the exhibition will have an interactive capacity where they can try various things and get the information themselves. It also showcases various new techniques being used by the film industry, said Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Shri Amit Khare, after inaugurating An Interactive Digital Exhibition IFFI@50 today which is being organised by Bureau of Outreach and Communication under Ministry of Information & Broadcasting at Darya Sangam near Kala Academy in Goa.

Shri Khare further said, the main aim of the exhibition is attracting youth towards the film sector which has shown a growth rate of 13.5% last year. Alongwith Film Bazaar and Film Festival this exhibition will also become a source of attraction for youth and delegates here.

The exhibition shows the history of films in an interactive digital way. From the 50s and 60s until up to 2010 it takes us through various stages of the journey of films. The exhibition will remain open for all from 21-28 November 2019 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of IFFI, the exhibition - IFFI@50 - is a tribute to the IFFI journey from its inception in 1952 till now. The aim of the exhibition is to show how IFFI helps to showcase Indian cinema to the world and also make India a platform where cinema from the world can be showcased.

The visitors to this exhibition will experience the evolution of Indian Cinema through various installations. In addition to this, there are various first of its kind hi-tech features used in the exhibition like Zoetrope (moving picture creative installation), 360 degree immersive experience area through 50 camera setups, augmented reality experience, vertical digital display panels, Virtual reality tools, hologram technology, IFFI's journey through digital panels etc. These have been designed to engage the audience to showcase the craft of filmmaking and highlight the impact of cinema on society. The exhibition has information and pictures from the very first motion picture from 1913 to date.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, various competitions are being organized such as Film quiz, short film making (on Government initiatives like Swachh Bharat, No to Single-Use Plastic, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, etc.), drawings, paintings, etc. for kids on an everyday basis. Everyday winners would be rewarded.

Noted Filmmakers Shri Rahul Rawail and Subhash Ghai were also present on this occasion with other dignitaries.

(With Inputs from PIB)