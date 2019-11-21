International Development News
Development News Edition

Hawks arrest ten suspects on charges of Eastern Cape tender fraud

The raids were carried out by multi-disciplinary teams, which included crime intelligence and SAPS detectives, in several provinces -namely the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Hawks arrest ten suspects on charges of Eastern Cape tender fraud
“The Hawks’ preliminary investigation discovered that over R600 million was to be awarded for the contract, of which R286 million has already been paid to the suspects,” the Hawks said on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Hawks have in the early hours of this morning arrested ten suspects on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, linked to the awarding of contact for toilets in the Eastern Cape.

The raids were carried out by multi-disciplinary teams, which included crime intelligence and SAPS detectives, in several provinces -namely the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The suspects allegedly colluded in accessing the Amathole District Municipality funds through flaunting of procurement processes. Afterward, they were awarded a contract for ventilated improved toilets in the Eastern Cape, said the Hawks in a statement.

"The Hawks' preliminary investigation discovered that over R600 million was to be awarded for the contract, of which R286 million has already been paid to the suspects," the Hawks said on Thursday.

All ten suspects, aged between 34 and 60, will be appearing in the East London Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA).

The Hawks said asset forfeiture processes are underway.

Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata applauded the team members for the arrests.

"This development is most welcome in our greater fight against corruption to ensure that clean and credible governance prevails. We will stop at nothing to ensure that corrupt perpetrators, be it in the private sector or government are brought to book," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

PM should talk to experts, pol parties to tide over economic

Opposing the Centres decision to hive off and disinvest shares in several PSUs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to experts and all political parties to tide over the econo...

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...

Senior Christian Democrats rally behind would-be successor to Germany's Merkel

Senior members of Germanys ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. Kramp-Karrenbauer, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019