'Kalash' containing Jalianwalla Bagh soil to be placed in National Museum: Patel

On the occasion of the 100th year of Jalianwalla Bagh incident, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel handed over the 'Kalash' containing holy soil of Jalianwalla Bagh in Amritsar to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The holy soil was brought by the Culture Minister on the 5th of November when he visited the historical Jalianwalla Bagh National Memorial.

After presenting the Kalash, the union Minister held a press conference and briefed media about the vision behind this step. Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel said that the 'Kalash' will be placed in the National Museum, New Delhi and will be displayed there for the general public. He further said that it will inspire the youth of India that their ancestors sacrificed their lives for the sake of Independent India. He said that it is not just regular soil, it is the part of one of the greatest sacrifices of the world and we want to honor their sacrifices. He said that that new generation will come to know about their valor and patriotism through this holy soil.

Shri Patel also briefed media about important 100 days achievements of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He said that our government has set up a baby feeding room in the Taj Mahal and is setting up such baby feeding rooms in all the iconic sites of the country to provide better facilities for women tourists. He also disclosed that the Ministry of Culture is setting up signboards in foreign languages to facilitate foreign tourists in some important Indian monuments which have international fame and connection. He said that we are providing this facility to those top three countries, from where more than 1 lakh tourists are coming to visit such sites. He further said that such a facility will start in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow where Buddhist pilgrims come to visit from different countries especially from Sri Lanka and South Korea.

The Union Minister also said that due to fee reduction in the E-Visa fee and reduction in GST rates on Hotel rooms, more tourists are coming to India. He also informed media that our government has opened 137 peaks for the general public and beside this Siachen glacier has also been opened for public. Shri Patel said that India has jumped in World Travel and Tourism Index from 40th to 34th position in 2019 and hoped that with our tourism-friendly policies we will enter in the top 10 in the near future.

