International Development News
Development News Edition

'Kalash' containing Jalianwalla Bagh soil to be placed in National Museum: Patel

The holy soil was brought by the Culture Minister on the 5th of November when he visited the historical Jalianwalla Bagh National Memorial.

'Kalash' containing Jalianwalla Bagh soil to be placed in National Museum: Patel
Shri Patel also briefed media about important 100 days achievements of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Image Credit: Twitter(@prahladspatel)

On the occasion of the 100th year of Jalianwalla Bagh incident, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (IC), Shri Prahlad Singh Patel handed over the 'Kalash' containing holy soil of Jalianwalla Bagh in Amritsar to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. The holy soil was brought by the Culture Minister on the 5th of November when he visited the historical Jalianwalla Bagh National Memorial.

After presenting the Kalash, the union Minister held a press conference and briefed media about the vision behind this step. Speaking on the occasion Shri Patel said that the 'Kalash' will be placed in the National Museum, New Delhi and will be displayed there for the general public. He further said that it will inspire the youth of India that their ancestors sacrificed their lives for the sake of Independent India. He said that it is not just regular soil, it is the part of one of the greatest sacrifices of the world and we want to honor their sacrifices. He said that that new generation will come to know about their valor and patriotism through this holy soil.

Shri Patel also briefed media about important 100 days achievements of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He said that our government has set up a baby feeding room in the Taj Mahal and is setting up such baby feeding rooms in all the iconic sites of the country to provide better facilities for women tourists. He also disclosed that the Ministry of Culture is setting up signboards in foreign languages to facilitate foreign tourists in some important Indian monuments which have international fame and connection. He said that we are providing this facility to those top three countries, from where more than 1 lakh tourists are coming to visit such sites. He further said that such a facility will start in Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow where Buddhist pilgrims come to visit from different countries especially from Sri Lanka and South Korea.

The Union Minister also said that due to fee reduction in the E-Visa fee and reduction in GST rates on Hotel rooms, more tourists are coming to India. He also informed media that our government has opened 137 peaks for the general public and beside this Siachen glacier has also been opened for public. Shri Patel said that India has jumped in World Travel and Tourism Index from 40th to 34th position in 2019 and hoped that with our tourism-friendly policies we will enter in the top 10 in the near future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran reconnects internet in one province after shutdown over protests -ISNA

The internet has been restored in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Thursday, after a days-long nationwide shutdown meant to help stifle unrest over fuel price hikes.The authorities block...

13th I-League to kick off on November 30 with clash between Aizawl FC and Mohun Bagan

The 13th edition of the Hero I-League will get underway with a clash between former champions Mohun Bagan FC and Aizawl FC at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl on November 30, the All India Football Federation AIFF said on Thursday. The le...

PM should talk to experts, pol parties to tide over economic

Opposing the Centres decision to hive off and disinvest shares in several PSUs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk to experts and all political parties to tide over the econo...

Stocks slip as divestment drive fails to offset global woes; Tata Steel drops 3.35 pc

Equity indices slipped into the red on Thursday as the governments latest reforms push failed to stem profit-booking amid the protracted US-China tensions. After a choppy session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 76.47 points, or 0.19 percent,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019