International Development News
Development News Edition

UN Women supports Gaza men in preventing early marriage of girls

One of them, Mossa Abu Taema, convinced the father of a 16-year-old in one of the most conservative villages in eastern Khan Younis, a border town in the Gaza Strip, to cancel her wedding and allow her to continue her education.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:11 IST
UN Women supports Gaza men in preventing early marriage of girls
Ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign which begins on 25 November, read more here about how men are reversing traditional norms and promoting gender equality.  Image Credit: Flickr / DFID

A group of thirty men in Gaza has succeeded in preventing the early marriage of girls under the age of 18, from 50 different families, thanks to a training programme supported by the UN gender agency, UN Women.

One of them, Mossa Abu Taema, convinced the father of a 16-year-old in one of the most conservative villages in eastern Khan Younis, a border town in the Gaza Strip, to cancel her wedding and allow her to continue her education.

An estimated 21 percent of marriages in Gaza in 2017, involved girls under-18.

Ahead of the annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign which begins on 25 November, read more here about how men are reversing traditional norms and promoting gender equality.

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Tesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck

Tesla Inc unveiled on Thursday its first-ever pickup truck, a long-awaited expansion to its product line-up that poses a direct challenge to Detroit automakers.At a launch event in Los Angeles, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled a tru...

Soccer-Leicester will not sell players in January, says Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says they will not be selling players in the January transfer window but could make additions if an opportunity to improve the squad comes their way. Rodgers, who took charge in February, has guided Le...

Brookfield Properties Joins Global Campaign Driving Disability Inclusion at the Workplace

Prepares to host India Inc.-The Valuable 500 with CII-India Business Disability Network IBDN and EnAble India, to make disability inclusion a boardroom agenda. New Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaBrookfield Properties today announced its ...

IIT Kharagpur researchers find Iron Age evidence in Gujarat

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have found archaelogical evidence of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement at Karim Shahi and a Historic to Medieval settlement at Vigakot near Thar desert. While the archaelogical remains found at Karim Shahi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019