International Development News
Development News Edition

Three suspects arrested after Hawks raid hydroponic lab in North West

A search warrant was executed following information received regarding the cultivation of and dealing in dagga.

Three suspects arrested after Hawks raid hydroponic lab in North West
“Further bags of processed dagga were found in the house whilst some were stashed in the ceiling,” said the Hawks in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Three suspects have been arrested after the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit and members of the K9 Hartbeespoortdam unit raided a hydroponic dagga lab in Assen, in the North West.

A search warrant was executed following information received regarding the cultivation of and dealing in dagga.

A fully-fledged dagga cultivation greenhouse was discovered, where approximately 148 dagga plants were found and 24 bags containing processed dagga were found in an air-conditioned room.

"Further bags of processed dagga were found in the house whilst some were stashed in the ceiling," said the Hawks in a statement.

The police arrested three suspects, aged between 28 and 49.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the main suspect is linked to other cases of dealing in dagga and was once declared an undesirable person in the country.

They will appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on 25 November 2019 on charges of cultivating and dealing in dagga.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Kholekile Galawe, has welcomed the sentences imposed on Chike Okafor Ewile, 27, and Sunday Matthew Chike, 30, for dealing in drugs.

The accused were part of the syndicate that was arrested during a sting operation conducted simultaneously in the Northern Cape and the Western Cape on 23 March 2018.

"The operation was in accordance with the Hawks' resolve to stem the proliferation, selling and use of illegal drugs, which is steadily gaining momentum among the youth. It became evident that the threat had evolved as one of the targets relocated and operated from the Western Cape.

"This province will not allow communities to be exposed to the use of drugs and anyone who is found to be involved in this crime will be brought to justice," said Major General Galawe.

The Kuruman Magistrate's Court sentenced Ewile to 23 years imprisonment. He will serve an effective 15 years direct imprisonment.

Chike was sentenced to 20 years or an R80 000 fine. He is to serve an effective 12 years direct imprisonment.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CBI recovers banned notes with face value of Rs 26 lakh from ex-CM of Manipur

The CBI carried out searches at nine locations in three cities after filing a case against former chief minister O Ibobi Singh and others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore from development funds in Manipur, the officials said on F...

Ex-husband convicted of killing Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man, who was on trial for killing his heavily pregnant Indian-origin ex-wife by firing a crossbow at her, has been convicted of her murder by a court here on Friday. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, originally from Mauritius, planne...

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol is new Mayor of Pune

BJP corporator Murlidhar Mohol was on Friday elected as the new Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation PMC, defeating the joint Congress-NCP candidate who was also supported by the Shiv Sena. The top civic post had fallen vacant after inc...

Six migrant bodies washed up on Libyan coast

The bodies of six migrants were washed up on the coast east of Libyas capital Tripoli on Friday, while about 100 survivors were brought back to shore, coastguards and U.N. officials said. The bodies were washed ashore near al-Khoms, where t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019