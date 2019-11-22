International Development News
Development News Edition

Convicted Christian politician to oversee Indonesia's Pertamina

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:33 IST
Convicted Christian politician to oversee Indonesia's Pertamina
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Jakarta's former governor, a Christian who was convicted for insulting Islam, will oversee Indonesia's state energy company Pertamina, a minister said on Friday. The appointment marks a swift return to a public post for Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who was released from jail in January after serving nearly two years for blasphemy.

His sentencing in 2017 in the world's biggest Muslim-majority country stirred international condemnation and accusations that he had been politically targeted. Indonesian President Joko Widodo had decided that Purnama would become a president commissioner in Pertamina, state-owned enterprises minister Erick Thohir told reporters in televised remarks.

Thohir said Pertamina needed to meet a series of targets including cutting energy imports and upgrading refineries. "We need a breakthrough figure to put all of this in line with the targets," Thohir said.

Purnama, an ethnic Chinese popularly known as "Ahok", will headboard of commissioners overseeing the troubled state energy company. Once a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Indonesia has seen its crude oil output dwindle and is now Southeast Asia's biggest fuel importer. The last time it built a major refinery was about 25 years ago.

While on a trip in 2016, the then Jakarta governor Purnama said political rivals were deceiving people by using a verse in the Koran to say Muslims should not be led by a non-Muslim. An incorrectly subtitled video of his comments later went viral, helping spark demonstrations that ultimately led to his being brought to trial while he campaigned in city elections. He denied the charges. But his conviction marked a stunning downfall for the close ally of President Widodo. Brash and unafraid to take on the moneyed elite, he was widely admired for his no-nonsense drive to modernize a chaotic city long plagued by traffic and flooding.

But while he remains popular among some in Jakarta, for some Muslims he is still a divisive figure and media reports said Pertamina's unions had resisted his appointment. Thohir defended the appointment and said: "Give us a chance to work and see the results."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Weeks before vote, Algerian protesters pile on the pressure

Tens of thousands of Algerians marched through the capital and other towns and cities on Friday as their months-long campaign of protests gathers steam ahead of an election they demand to be cancelled.With three weeks to go before the Decem...

Principal, Vice Principal suspended, protests mount over

Amid mounting protests, the Kerala government on Friday suspended the principal and vice-principal of the school where a 10-year-old girl had died of snake bite inside the classroom, as students hit the streets vowing not to enter their cla...

Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI AMC, foray into mutual fund space

Muthoot Finance on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management for Rs 215 crore to enter mutual fund space. The deal, which is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including markets regulator Sebi, is expected to be completed by ...

Govt taking steps to avoid cotton distress sale by farmers: Irani

The government has taken various measures to avoid distress sale of cotton by farmers to safeguarding the interests of cotton farmers, Parliament was informed on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply to the Lok Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019