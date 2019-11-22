International Development News
Development News Edition

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:59 IST
Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros ($11.04 billion) worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most investment funds, sued Spain after the previous conservative government cut renewables subsidies for a second time in 2013 in order to reduce a power-tariff deficit built up through years of artificially low prices.

The cuts, which affected some 64,000 plants, have left Spain facing 45 open lawsuits currently, Ribera said. It has so far lost 10 cases but has not paid the 821 million euro penalty set by arbitrators, denying it breached a contract with investors. Under a decree passed on Friday, the government will offer subsidies that will allow investors that abandon litigation to maintain their current profitability rate of 7.39% until 2031.

Returns would have dropped sharply after 2020 under the previous legislation. "We believe this alternative... can be seen as a measure that mitigates the impact of the pending litigation or that encourages plaintiffs not to claim the damages," Ribera said. The decree should also give long-term visibility to investors, she said.

Associations representing domestic solar and wind energy operators reacted positively to the decree, as they will be able to maintain returns over the period of the subsidies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur: CBI raids residence of Ibobi Singh, recovers over Rs 11 lakh cash, several high-end cars

Imphal Manipur India, Nov 22 Over Rs 11 lakh cash, branded luxury cars of Audi, Mitsubishi, Honda and Hyundai have been recovered from the residence of former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh during a CBI raid on Friday. According to sources, the...

Just in time for Christmas, wooden manger relics heading from Rome to Bethlehem - Palestinians

Wooden relics said to be from the manger that held the infant Jesus will be returned from Rome to Bethlehem in time for the Christmas season, Palestinian officials said on Friday.Bethlehems mayor, Anton Salman, told the Palestinian news age...

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 515 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019