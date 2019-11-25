International Development News
Development News Edition

Winter Grazing Taskforce makes recommendations to improve practices

“I established the Winter Grazing Taskforce in response to concerns about the impacts on animal welfare of some intensive winter grazing practices”, Mr. O’Connor said.

Winter Grazing Taskforce makes recommendations to improve practices
“The next step will be the establishment of an action group to begin implementing the recommendations so we can see some progress next winter and beyond”. Image Credit: Pixabay

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor confirmed today.

"I established the Winter Grazing Taskforce in response to concerns about the impacts on animal welfare of some intensive winter grazing practices", Mr. O'Connor said.

"I asked the Taskforce to do a stocktake of the multiple initiatives that are already underway to promote good winter grazing and identify where we might work more together to improve practices.

The recommendations include:

More work to understand and mitigate the long-term animal welfare consequences of intensive winter grazing practices

Expand knowledge of barriers to adopting improved animal welfare practices

More active surveillance to ensure animal welfare standards are being met

The establishment of a pan-sector action group to implement the recommendations

"Winter crop grazing is necessary for some parts of the country to provide enough feed for stock at a time when there's not a lot of pasture, but we must ensure farmers have the right tools and advice to ensure animal welfare.

"As a Government, we're committed to working alongside farmers to maintain their ability to export on our valuable New Zealand brand and open up new trading markets. Our international reputation depends on getting this sort of thing right, as does our social license to operate within New Zealand.

"Some farmers manage this system very well but for those who don't – we've got to find a way of doing it better and help them do so.

"Following the taskforce's report, I've asked the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to work with farmers and industry groups to ensure farmers get the help they need.

"I know that many farmers are already changing and adapting their practice and I thank them for the effort. We want to help with that work.

"The next step will be the establishment of an action group to begin implementing the recommendations so we can see some progress next winter and beyond".

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019