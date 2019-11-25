Consultation on draft Disability Employment Action Plan opens

The government wants to break down the barriers to employment for disabled New Zealanders and better support them into work, says Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni.

Consultation on the draft Disability Employment Action Plan to help disabled people and people with health conditions find and stay in work opens today.

"This government wants every New Zealander who is able to be earning, learning, caring or volunteering, Carmel Sepuloni said.

"For many disabled people and people with health conditions, this means having the opportunity to participate in an inclusive labor market and improve their wellbeing, prosperity, and dignity through work.

"Seventy-four percent of working-age disabled people who are not in paid employment would like to work if a job was available but sometimes don't get a fair go to show their skills and commitment in a job.

"Employers are also missing out on the skills and contributions of a more diverse workforce, potentially due to a lack of understanding.

"The Plan will help employers gain the knowledge and connections they need to benefit from recruiting, retaining and working with disabled people," Carmel Sepuloni said.

Drawing on previous consultation and evidence, the draft action plan proposes a set of actions to tackle the employment gap based around two overarching goals:

Disabled people and people with health conditions have an equal opportunity to access good work

Employers are good at attracting and retaining disabled people and people with health conditions.

The consultation is an opportunity for employers, sector organisations, disabled people and people with health conditions to have their say.

Consultation opens today and closes on 21 February 2020.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)