Stopping violence, restoring order is paramount in Hong Kong - Chinese official

China's foreign ministry, asked about the results of the weekend's district council elections in Hong Kong, said stopping violence and restoring order is the paramount task in the city at the moment.

Foreign Ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, made the comment at a daily press briefing on Monday.

Voters turned out in record numbers over the weekend in an overwhelming win for the pro-democratic parties, increasing pressure on the Chinese-ruled government to listen to demands for greater democratic freedoms.

