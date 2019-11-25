Hardeep S Puri congratulates experts team on developing CLSS Awas Portal

Shri. Hardeep S Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing and Urban Affairs launched the CLSS Awas Portal (CLAP). Separately, Memorandum of Agreements (MoAs) for Light House Projects under GHTC-India were also exchanged between MoHUA and State Government of 6 states viz; Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh at the event. Sh. Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, senior Officers of the Ministry and State Governments, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of several Banks and Housing Finance Companies were also present.

Speaking at the occasion, Sh. Puri congratulated the team of experts for such exemplary work in the last few months on developing the IT-based CLSS Awas Portal (CLAP), particularly to the collective effort put in by the Ministry, Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) and Primary Lending Institutions (PLIs). He expressed that with the launch of CLAP, the grievance of the beneficiaries will be addressed in a much comprehensive, organised and transparent manner. He further highlighted that this software will help other stakeholders to work in synergy for the release of subsidy to beneficiaries on time.

For addressing the housing demand of more than 10 million houses by 2022, the Government of India launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, in June 2015. To accomplish Housing For All Mission, Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India) was launched to get globally acclaimed, alternate and proven construction technologies for speedier and cost-effective construction of affordable housing. The Prime Minister declared 2019-2020 as 'Construction Technology Year'.

Shri Puri expressed his appreciation to the State Governments for the construction of these Light House Projects at Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, and Lucknow. For LHPs, the Ministry has introduced a Technology Innovation Grant as an additional grant of Rs. 2.0 lakh per house which is over and above the existing share of Rs 1.5 lakh per house under PMAY (U).

Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA shared that the Ministry has developed a web-based real-time monitoring system called CLAP in which all stakeholders such as MoHUA, CNAs, PLIs, and Beneficiaries are integrated. Shri Mishra explained the importance of the CLAP portal, as a well-designed concept in using IT-based platform to bring transparency and efficiency in the release of subsidy to the beneficiaries under CLSS. This Portal will enable the processing of the individual application, verification at the initial stage, the release of subsidy, transparency and minimizing grievances.

Speaking about the GHTC and signing of MoAs for LHPs, Shri Mishra highlighted that these LHPs are model housing projects to demonstrate and deliver ready to live-in houses expeditiously than the normal convention construction which are cost-effective, economical, sustainable, climate-resilient and superior with a better quality of construction.

(With Inputs from PIB)