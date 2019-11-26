International Development News
Development News Edition

PGF invests $772,000 for growth in Manawatū-Whanganui

NZ Bio-Forestry Limited will receive a $380,000 boost for game-changing research which could unlock significant growth in the wood processing sector, while Horizons Regional Council will receive $200,000 for the refresh of the region’s economic action plan, Accelerate25.

PGF invests $772,000 for growth in Manawatū-Whanganui
“Research led by NZ Bio-Forestry Limited could lead to New Zealand’s first bio-plastics facility in Manawatū-Whanganui, and put NZ Radiata Pine at the centre of solving recycling challenges.” Image Credit: Pixabay

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing $772,000 in opportunities for growth in Manawatū-Whanganui, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

NZ Bio-Forestry Limited will receive a $380,000 boost for game-changing research which could unlock significant growth in the wood processing sector, while Horizons Regional Council will receive $200,000 for the refresh of the region's economic action plan, Accelerate25.

"The Coalition Government wants less raw logs shipped overseas and more processing happening domestically, particularly in our regions. We also know that trees play a huge role in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions not just by absorbing carbon, but through innovative use of wood fiber," Shane Jones said.

"Research led by NZ Bio-Forestry Limited could lead to New Zealand's first bio-plastics facility in Manawatū-Whanganui, and put NZ Radiata Pine at the centre of solving recycling challenges."

"The research will consider whether NZ Radiata Pine is a viable alternative to carbon-based plastics like food packaging and single-use cups, and can be used for high-value plywood. The could lead to a processing facility being built to manufacture these products and enable more efficient processing by making use of the entire log, thereby reducing waste.

"Nationally, this research is a key step in developing technology which could help New Zealand meet climate change targets and transition to a low emission economy. For the wood processing industry, this would lead to increased productivity, new jobs, and growth across many regions which could also use the technology. Given the majority of forests in Manawatū-Whanganui are on iwi-owned land, there is also an opportunity for this project to improve economic returns for Māori.

"The PGF will also provide funding support to Rangitikei District Council to develop its plan to establish a rural water supply scheme for its region, and provide funding to assist Tararua and Whanganui with support to undertake economic development projects.

"We'll also invest $200,000 in Horizons Regional Council to refresh the Accelerate25 economic action plan. This will make sure priorities for the area reflect recent changes in regional economies, keeping local people front and center of spearheading Manawatū-Whanganui's pathway to a stronger regional economy," Shane Jones said.

The projects announced today were:

NZ Bio-Forestry Limited $380,000

Horizons Regional Council $200,000

Tutaenui Community Agricultural Water Scheme $120,000

Capability Funding Support for Tararua District Council $32,000

Application Funding Support for Whanganui $40,000

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

12,000 people to get mental health training with major boost

As many as 12,000 people will get training over the next four years in a major boost for those seeking help for mental health and addiction issues.The Health Minister today visited Le Va in Manukau, one of the first organisations to receive...

International Emmy Awards: Australia's 'Safe Harbour' beats 'Lust Stories' in Movie/Miniseries category

The Australian thriller series Safe Harbour on Monday local time won the award for the movieminiseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series Lust Stories. Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the dist...

Brogdon returns as Pacers blast Grizzlies

T.J. Warren scored 26 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the Indiana Pacers posted a 126-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday in Indianapolis. Warren made 11 of 15 attempts from the floor and Domantas Sabonis collected 13 points...

U.S. officials meet with Libya's Haftar amid push to end Tripoli offensive

U.S. officials met on Sunday with eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar as Washington presses him to end his offensive on the capital, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Haftars Libyan National Army LNA has been trying since April ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019