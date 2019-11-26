International Development News
Development News Edition

New PGF design backed rail-road hub unveiled for Palmerston North

“Getting rail back on track requires investment across the full range of rail infrastructure. This project will be a major development for freight distribution across the lower North Island,” Shane Jones said.

New PGF design backed rail-road hub unveiled for Palmerston North
The hub design, spread over three kilometers, would include a log yard, container terminal, freight-forwarding facilities, and KiwiRail’s train operations and maintenance depot.  Image Credit: Flickr

The Regional Freight Hub near Palmerston North has taken a step forward with the completion of the master plan, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones said.

Shane Jones unveiled the high-level design of the new Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) backed rail-road hub in Palmerston North today.

"Getting rail back on track requires investment across the full range of rail infrastructure. This project will be a major development for freight distribution across the lower North Island," Shane Jones said.

"Freight volumes are forecast to increase by more than 50 percent in the decades ahead. Hubs like these are needed to ensure rail can play a key role in handling this increase, so as to minimize transport emissions and avoid increased congestion from more heavy trucks on our regional roads.

"It will allow for greater use of rail across the lower North Island, efficiently link rail and road freight together, and create a focal point that will help draw more distribution businesses to the Manawatū.

"Goods come into Palmerston North from all four directions and it is already a well-known logistics centre of expertise. This project is about building on that, with Palmerston North City Council, Horizons and KiwiRail aligning their thinking and working together to create jobs and grow the regional economy," Shane Jones said.

The hub design, spread over three kilometers, would include a log yard, container terminal, freight-forwarding facilities, and KiwiRail's train operations and maintenance depot.

KiwiRail is currently considering potential site options for the freight hub and will run public consultation before making a final decision.

The PGF's $40 million investment will also enable KiwiRail to buy the required land and have it designated for rail use.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Predators edge Blues in shootout

Daniel Carr scored the decisive shootout goal as the Nashville Predators edged visiting St. Louis 3-2 on Monday night, beating the Blues for the second time in three games. The Predators defeated the Blues 4-2 on Saturday night to snap thei...

US officials, Khalifa Haftar discuss ways to resolve Libyan conflict

A delegation of American officials met eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and discussed ways to resolve the conflict with the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya. The US State Department, in a statement, said, Senior U.S. ...

UPDATE 4-CEO of Australia's Westpac exits over money laundering scandal

The chief executive of Australias Westpac Banking Corp stepped down on Tuesday over a money-laundering scandal involving child exploitation, just a day after he told staff it was not a major issue and that he intended to stay on.The swift t...

Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur in J&K, Himachal Pradesh: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance as a trough, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday November 26 and 27, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019