International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil prices edge up on trade talk optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 01:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 01:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil prices edge up on trade talk optimism
Image Credit: Storyblocks

Oil prices and a gauge of global stock markets edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by fresh record highs on Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China were close to agreeing on the first phase of a trade deal. Investor sentiment took heart in a steady patter of encouraging news about the prolonged trade talks, providing hope the on-again, off-again talks after 16 months of negotiations were finally drawing near to conclusion.

Trump said Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal that would defuse the trade war with Beijing, but he also underscored Washington's support for protesters in Hong Kong, a potential sore point with China. China's Commerce Ministry earlier said Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators held a phone call to hammer out a "phase one" deal, leading U.S. and euro zone bond yields to slide as investors saw progress being made.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.09%, as the global benchmark traded within 1 percentage point of an all-time high set in January 2018. Equity markets have rallied on hopes of a deal but traders are looking for what the reaction might be once a deal is reached, said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"Traders are starting to book some profits and just get cautious. Cautious optimism is driving us higher right now," he said. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 0.1% with the French CAC 40 up 0.08% and Germany's DAX closing down by 0.08%.

MSCI's emerging markets index fell 0.52%. All three major indexes on Wall Street set record highs, as gains for Disney and Best Buy overshadowed some softer-than-anticipated economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.84 points, or 0.07%, to 28,087.31. The S&P 500 gained 1.52 points, or 0.05%, to 3,135.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.53 points, or 0.1%, to 8,641.02. Oil prices traded higher, helped by predictions for a draw on U.S. crude stockpiles.

"The positive effect this is having on the oil price is more psychological in nature," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. He noted that he does not expect oil demand to pick up noticeably even after any partial agreement is signed. U.S. crude stockpiles were expected to have declined 300,000 barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures settled up 62 9 cents at $64.27 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose 40 cents to settle at $58.41 a barrel. The dollar traded little changed.

Data showed the U.S. goods trade deficit fell sharply in October as both exports and imports declined, pointing to a continued reduction in trade flows that has been blamed on the Trump administration's "America First" policy. U.S. consumer confidence fell for a fourth straight month in November while other data showed an unexpected drop in new home sales last month.

The dollar index fell 0.08%, with the euro up 0.07% to $1.1021. The Japanese yen weakened 0.10% versus the greenback at 109.04 per dollar. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes last rose 7/32 in price to push their yield down to 1.7380%.

Gold edged higher, snapping a four-day losing streak, after touching a two-week low earlier in the session at $1,450.30 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up 0.2% at $1,460.30.

"The only story here is the China-U.S. (trade deal). Last few sessions, gold has been selling off on hopes for a U.S.-China deal. Right now, gold is paused here and is in kind of a wait-and-see (mode)," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends; backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co, the countrys biggest railroad, reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to ...

UPDATE 4-Lebanon's Hariri says he does not want be PM

Lebanons Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he did not want to be prime minister of a new government, putting the onus on adversaries including the Iran-backed group Hezbollah to find an alternative who can steer the country out of crisis.Harir...

UPDATE 13-Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents

At least 21 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the countrys west and north on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble.Residents, some car...

UPDATE 3-Trump administration wants order for McGahn testimony put on hold

Justice Department lawyers asked a U.S. judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. U.S. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019