International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 03:32 IST
UPDATE 7-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers
Image Credit: Flickr

Canada's longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to normal. Industry groups celebrated the end of the eight-day strike at the country's biggest railroad, which had cost them sales and raised their expenses. News of the deal, which must still be ratified by union members, sent CN shares up by as much as 2%.

Thousands of unionized workers began heading back to their jobs, CN said, with operations expected to be in full swing on Wednesday. Union members should vote on the deal within eight weeks. CN has rescinded 70 temporary layoff notices at an auto shipment terminal in Nova Scotia following the deal, another union said.

Canada relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move crops, oil, potash, coal and manufactured goods to ports and the United States. Details of the agreement were not available but some 3,200 striking conductors and yard workers had been demanding improved working conditions, including rest breaks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged CN and union officials in a tweet on Tuesday and thanked workers, industry and all Canadians for their patience. Trudeau's minority government had faced pressure from industry and farmers to end the strike and force workers back to their jobs.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters on Tuesday that if Ottawa had intervened with legislation, "we would not have had a solution today." Teamsters Canada President Francois Laporte noted the federal government "remained calm and focused." CEO of Montreal-based CN J.J. Ruest thanked customers for their patience.

About half of Canada's exports move by rail, according to industry data, and the strike would likely cost the Canadian economy less than C$1 billion ($750 million) and cut fourth-quarter growth by about 0.1 percentage point, Brian DePratto, a senior economist at TD, said. PROPANE SHORTAGE TO PERSIST

The Canadian Propane Association warned severe shortages of the fuel in several eastern Canadian provinces could last weeks. "We need to get the inventory back up," said association President Nathalie St-Pierre, noting the "crisis" was not over. Garneau said CN will work quickly to clear the backlog, but added the process is complex and would take time.

Bob Masterson, chief executive of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, said some plants had slowed production during the strike. Based on past rail disruptions, he said CN is likely to move critical commodities first, like propane for farms and homes and chlorine for drinking water, leaving other shippers to face delays.

PAIN FOR MINERS, FARMERS

Brendan Marshall, a vice president with the Mining Association of Canada, said miners faced hefty costs due to lost sales and plant disruptions. He said restoring normal operations could take a week for every day of disrupted service.

"Now we can hope that things can get back to normal in quick fashion. It's cost a lot of money to farmers already," said Markus Haerle, chairman of the Grain Farmers of Ontario. Wet conditions have stalled the harvest across much of Canada, including much of Haerle's corn crop near St. Isidore, Ontario. Those crops must be dried before they can be sold, but the rail strike held up deliveries of propane, forcing farmers to use costlier alternatives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Data firm broke Canadian privacy laws with involvement in Brexit, U.S. campaigns -probe

Canadian data firm AggregateIQ broke privacy laws with some of the work it did for a leading pro-Brexit group in Britain and a number of U.S. political campaigns, according to a report of an official probe released on Tuesday. Daniel Therri...

UPDATE 7-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to normal. Industry groups celebrat...

UPDATE 1-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit -Financial Times

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told EU politicians he will make Britains new trade deal with the EU a priority after Brexit, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent93bc9ae2-108b-11ea-a7e6-62bf4f9e548a...

INSIGHT-Feuding Korean firms risk disrupting electric car battery supplies

In 2018, South Koreas SK Innovation beat its larger, local rival LG Chem to a multibillion dollar deal to supply German carmaker Volkswagen with electric vehicle batteries in the United States. With great fanfare, SK Innovation SKI broke gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019