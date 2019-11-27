International Development News
Two people shot at Washington state school; gunman dead -police

  27-11-2019
A man who shot two people on Tuesday in the parking lot of an elementary school in Vancouver, Washington, was pursued by police before he stopped his vehicle and shot himself, police said.

Following the incident at the Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, there was no active threat to citizens, nor an active shooter, the Clark county sheriff's office said in a statement.

