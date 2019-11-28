Conference on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management to be held at Jammu

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Governments of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir is organizing a two-day Conference on 'Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat' with focus on Jal Shakti and Disaster Management on November 30-December 1, 2019 at Jammu.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of DONER, Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Atomic Energy & Space along with Shri G.C. Murmu, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue & Disaster Management, Government of Tamil Nadu and Shri R.K. Mathur Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary, Water Resources and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary, J&K will also address the Inaugural Session.

On this occasion, the MoS (PP) will release the Special issue of e-Magazine, 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance' based on Successful Innovations in Governance in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and also the integration of CPGRAMS Public Grievance Portal of Government of India and Awaaz-e-Awam Portal of Jammu & Kashmir.

There will be four Technical Sessions on Day 1, 'Rejuvenation of Rivers- Cauvery and Jhelum' and 'Reducing Water Consumption in Agriculture', 'Water Warriors Discussion' and 'Collectors Speak on Jal Shakti Mission'. On Day 2, in the Technical Session on 'Urban Flooding', speakers will address on 'Management of Floods', 'Forecasting & Early Warning', 'Emergency Responses' and 'NDRF Rescue Operations– 2014 Srinagar Floods and 2015 Chennai Floods'. This will be followed by Line Departments Speak deliberation. The 'Sahyog Sankalp' Resolution will be adopted in the Valedictory Session.

The Conference will be attended by 350 delegates from State Government – District Collectors/ District SP's/ SDRF/ Additional District Collectors/ Civil Society/ Engineering Departments/ Food & Civil Supplies Department/ Communication/ Flood-affected Families.

