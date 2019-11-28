International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan's army chief Bajwa gets extension as army chief amid fears of rift

Pakistan's army chief Bajwa gets extension as army chief amid fears of rift
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pakistan's Supreme Court has granted a six-month extension to the term of the country's army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
  • The court had initially blocked a three-year extension of his tenure granted by Imran Khan's administration and also asked govt to justify the move.

Pakistan's top court granted a six-month extension to the term of the country's army head General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, after initially blocking a three-year extension of his tenure. "We leave this matter to parliament to make law regarding this," Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said while delivering the verdict.

In a surprise ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended the decision to extend, approved by the government in August, citing a series of irregularities and ordering the government and the army to produce legal provisions and detailed arguments on the reasoning behind the move.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's administration has enjoyed good relations with the armed forces, in contrast to the previous government of his main rival Nawaz Sharif. On Tuesday, law minister Farogh Naseem resigned in order to represent Bajwa in court, and being overruled by the court would almost certainly weaken Khan.

During Bajwa's tenure in the military has been accused by opposition politicians of electoral manipulation, meddling in politics, suspension of civil liberties and muzzling the media that helped Khan to power last year. The military has always denied interfering in politics.

The army chief usually serves a three-year term. Since the role was established in 1972, only one general has had his term extended by a civilian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Working closely with govt to ensure universal health coverage: NATHEALTH

Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Thursday said it is working closely with the government to achieve the vision of providing universal health coverage in the country. The body also suggested that corporate social responsibility CSR fund...

Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others felicitated at IFFI 2019 closing ceremony

Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of Ind...

Germany aims to shield tech firms from foreign takeovers

Berlin, Nov 28 AFP Germanys economy ministry on Thursday said it planned to tighten rules on non-EU takeovers of hi-tech firms, against a backdrop of growing alarm about Chinese firms buying up German know-how. The ministry said it had draf...

Centre approves Punjab CM's demand of setting up Government Medical College in Kapurthala

Responding to requests made by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the Centre approved the establishment of a Government Medical College GMC at Kapurthala. According to a press release issued by Punjab Government on Thursday, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019