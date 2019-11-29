Commissioning of INAS 314 milestone in efforts to enhance maritime security

Indian Naval Air Squadron 314, the sixth Dornier aircraft squadron was commissioned on 29 Nov 19 at an impressive ceremony held at Naval Air Enclave, Porbandar. Vice Admiral MS Pawar, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering Vice Admiral MS Pawar said that, "Commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 314 marks yet another milestone in our efforts towards enhancing maritime security and our surveillance footprint in the North Arabian Sea." The squadron owing to its strategic location will act as the first responder in this crucial region.

INAS 314 derives its name "Raptors" from the "Bird of Prey" family. The insignia of the squadron depicts a 'Raptor bird' searching over the vast blue expanse of the sea. 'Raptors' are large birds of prey known for excellent sensory capabilities, powerful and sharp talons and strong wings symbolizing the capabilities of the aircraft and envisaged roles of the squadron.

The squadron will operate the Dornier aircraft, a multi-role SRMR aircraft, with twin turboprop engines manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd (HAL) Kanpur. The aircraft can be used for electronic warfare missions, maritime surveillance, search and rescue and to provide targeting data to weapon platform. Contributing towards indigenous development and self-reliance through 'Make in India', Navy is procuring 12 new Dornier aircraft from HAL with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment including a glass cockpit, advanced surveillance radar, ELINT, optical sensors and networking features. The squadron is the first to accept and operate four of these newly inducted technology advanced next-generation Dornier aircraft.

INAS 314 is commanded by Captain Sandeep Rai, an accomplished and highly experienced Dornier Qualified Navigation Instructor.

(With Inputs from PIB)