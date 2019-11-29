ESIC PGIMSR first Institute to provide IVF services to ESI beneficiaries

In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) & Fertility Centre at ESIC PGIMSR & Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi was inaugurated by DG, ESIC Shri Raj Kumar today.

IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. ESIC PGIMSR, Basaidarapur, New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Labour & Employment, is the first Institute to provide IVF services to its beneficiaries in the Delhi-NCR region. The centre strictly follows ICMR guidelines and will provide quality treatment and value-based services to the Insured Persons (IPs).

Shri Raj Kumar informed that ESIC has initiated various systematic reforms for delivering improved social security benefits and medical services to ESI beneficiaries as well as for expansion of the coverage in the country.

The other dignitaries to grace the occasion were Dr. R. K. Kataria, Medical Commissioner, Dr. P. L. Chaudhari, Medical Commissioner, Dr. Subhajeet Dey, Dean, ESIC PGIMSR College & Hospital, Basaidarapur, Dr. Deepak Kumar Sharma, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, H.O.D (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) and Dr. Leena Wadhwa, Incharge (IVF).

