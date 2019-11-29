International Development News
Solid wastes burnt in city lake, claims green lobby

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:27 IST
A section of the city environmentalists has lodged a complaint to the authorities that solid waste materials were burnt in the open on Friday morning in the premises of the Rabindra Sarobar, a large lake in south Kolkata, flouting norms. The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, the custodian of the lake, however, said it has no knowledge of any solid waste being burnt in that area.

To support their claim, environmentalists Sumita Banerjee and S M Ghosh said, they have attached photographs of dumped dry leaves, twigs and other materials on fire, along with their complaint letter. "We have also seen single use plastics lying scattered on the water and at the bank which are polluting the environment and endangering the flora and fauna," Banerjee told PTI.

The Rabindra Sarobar was recently in the news as thousands devotees forced themselves into the lake to perform Chhat Puja rituals, flouting directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). When contacted, KMDA Chief Executive Officer Antara Acharya said there is no information about the burning of solid wastes inside the lake area.

"We are monitoring air quality on a regular basis, complying with every directive of the National Green Tribunal," Acharya said. She said a panel of experts has been formed which will recommend measures to preserve the rich bio-diversity of the lake area and check pollution.

Acharya said the KMDA with the help of West Bengal Pollution Control Board will be installing 5-6 plastic crusher machines in the lake area very soon. "We are also installing a composter machine" for recycling solid waste materials, she said..

