NGT formed committee member pulls up Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar DMs over potable water issue

Anoop Chandra Pandey, a member of an oversight committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal to monitor pollution in Hindon and Yamuna rivers, on Friday pulled up Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar district magistrates for laying down water pipeline only in 43 villages out of the 148 identified where the ground water is not potable. Pandey said ground water of 51 villages in Baghpat district has become poisonous and water pipeline has been laid down only in 22 villages.

The NGT had ordered to stop ground water supply for drinking purposes in 2015 as 71 persons had died due to cancer in Gangnauli village of Baghpat in 2014, Pandey said. In Muzaffarnagar, water pipeline has been laid down only in 10 villages out of the total 58 identified, he said.

Pandey, who is the former chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh, said this while taking stock of pollution in Hindon and Yamuna rivers during a meeting with officials at the collectorate conference hall here. District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey, while giving details of the meeting, said, "In compliance of the orders of the NGT, the Hindon magistrate has been ordered to carry out a combing operation in the colonies located nearby Hindon river which pollute the water. The regional officer of pollution control board has also been directed to make a list of industrial units which have not installed effluent treatment plants."

"A committee has also been constituted under the aegis of additional district magistrate to identify five spots for garbage dumping. All the heads of civic bodies have also been ordered to make proposal for 'legacy garbage plant'," he said.

The NGT constituted committee member admonished two district magistrates -- Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar -- for laying down water pipeline only in 43 villages out of 148 where the ground water is not potable, Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Officers from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat, Meerut, and Ghaziabad -- attended the meeting.

