International Development News
Development News Edition

Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:57 IST
Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial purposes, and will provide water to the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR).

The plant would be built by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. "The Dahej PCPIR is one of the fastest developing investment regions in India. It has witnessed investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The construction of this plant is a step towards making Gujarat self-sufficient in terms of water," Rupani said.

It will be one among eight desalination plants to be built in Gujarat which has a long coastline, he said. The capacity of the plant will be 100 MLD (million liters per day) and it will be spread over 25 hectares, the chief minister said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 881 crore. According to state officials, Gujarat is the second state in India after Tamil Nadu to set up a desalination plant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland & Estonia have a strong culture of folk songs & dances: Estonia's envoy

Estonias Ambassador to India, Katrin Kivi on Saturday said Nagaland and her country have a strong culture of folk songs and dances. Speaking at the 5th edition of e-Naga Summit organized by the Department of Information Technology and Commu...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Hamilton storms to final pole of the Formula One season

World champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to the final pole position of the Formula One season with a dazzling display under the floodlights in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.The Briton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One...

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...

J'khand BJP demands action against Cong candidate for

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019