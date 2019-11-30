Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed the ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial purposes, and will provide water to the Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR).

The plant would be built by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation. "The Dahej PCPIR is one of the fastest developing investment regions in India. It has witnessed investments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore. The construction of this plant is a step towards making Gujarat self-sufficient in terms of water," Rupani said.

It will be one among eight desalination plants to be built in Gujarat which has a long coastline, he said. The capacity of the plant will be 100 MLD (million liters per day) and it will be spread over 25 hectares, the chief minister said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 881 crore. According to state officials, Gujarat is the second state in India after Tamil Nadu to set up a desalination plant.

