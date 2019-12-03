Left Menu
Mumbai Central Railway Station certified as Eat Right Station by FSSAI

The Railway station has been conferred with the “Eat Right Station” certification with 04 Stars rating by FSSAI on 29th November 2019.

The food quality regulator (FSSAI) along with Western Railways (WR) and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

To help passengers to make a healthy and right food choice, Indian Railways launched a movement "Eat Right Station" which was a part of the 'Eat Right India' movement launched in 2018 by the FSSAI. Under this movement, Mumbai Central Railway Station is the country's first "Eat Right Station" as certified by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The Railway station has been conferred with the "Eat Right Station" certification with 04 Stars rating by FSSAI on 29th November 2019.

Mumbai Central station has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transshipment & retail/serving point, food waste management, promotion of local & seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet.

The food quality regulator (FSSAI) along with Western Railways (WR) and Indian Railways Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), trained food handlers, both in canteens and base kitchens. They inspected catering establishments at the station and certified & rated the standard of food.

The focus of the movement is on improving the health and well-being of people by ensuring they eat healthily. 'Eat Right India' movement is built on two broad pillars of 'Eat Healthy' and 'Eat Safe'. It aims to engage, excite and enable citizens to improve their health and well-being. Led by FSSAI, it is a collective effort to make both the demand and supply-side interventions through the engagement of key stakeholders. On the demand side, it focuses on social and behavioral change among citizens and nudging citizens towards making the right food choice. On the supply side, it focuses on nudging the food businesses to reformulate their products, provide better nutritional information to consumers and make investments in healthy food as responsible food businesses. It includes maintaining hygiene and sanitation, proper waste disposal and following safe food practices.

(With Inputs from PIB)

