Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR chief visits Central African Republic, welcomes 200 returnees

Grandi also acknowledged the generosity of the Central African Republic in welcoming some 7,500 refugees, despite the many challenges the country faces.

UNHCR chief visits Central African Republic, welcomes 200 returnees
The High Commissioner also encouraged the Central African Republic to adhere to the two major treaties on statelessness and to join the growing efforts to stamp out statelessness by 2024. Image Credit: Twitter(@FilippoGrandi)

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, kicked off a three-day visit to the Central African Republic by welcoming 200 refugees newly returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a meeting with President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, the High Commissioner discussed the efforts needed to create conditions that would facilitate the voluntary returns of Central African refugees and of those forced to flee within their own country.

Grandi also acknowledged the generosity of the Central African Republic in welcoming some 7,500 refugees, despite the many challenges the country faces.

"Peace, security, and development are essential to support the decision of refugees to return," said Grandi. "By working together with the Government, humanitarian and development actors must ensure identified areas of return become more stable and self-sufficient for returnees and host communities. This means security, access to education, to health and to economic opportunities."

The High Commissioner also encouraged the Central African Republic to adhere to the two major treaties on statelessness and to join the growing efforts to stamp out statelessness by 2024.

In Bangui port, Grandi welcomed 200 refugees who returned by boat from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as part of the voluntary repatriation programme for people forcibly displaced from CAR.

"This is a joyful day," Grandi told the returnees who had disembarked moments earlier. "Returns are a barometer for peace. By coming home, you demonstrate an act of confidence that this country is indeed on its way to peace. It is now our responsibility to live up to your hopes and ensure that your return is sustainable."

Similar voluntary returns are being facilitated by UNHCR for CAR refugees in Cameroon and the Republic of Congo. This latest return to CAR brings to 13,500 the number of refugees who have received UNHCR's support since 2017. This is in addition to an estimated 127,000 spontaneous returns since 2016.

Returnees said improved security in their areas of origin and the peace agreement between the CAR government and armed groups were the main reasons for their decision to return home.

There are nearly 600,000 refugees from CAR in neighboring countries. A similar number remain displaced inside its borders. Voluntary returns are based on individual decisions. Continued protection in hosting countries or in places of displacement is to be needed for those who do not feel safe to return home.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international response to protect those forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

As lungs pay cost of dirty fuels, UN urges action on climate health risks

By Megan Rowling MADRID, Dec 3 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Human health is paying the price of the worlds failure to curb global warming, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday, urging governments at U.N. climate talks to cut clim...

Review meeting called to discuss debt-repaying capability of Maha: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that a review meeting has been called to discuss the ability of the state to assess the debt-repaying capability and to discuss the status o...

Priyanka slams UP govt over girl's death in hostel

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP regime in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday over the death of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV student in September, alleging that she was raped but the Yogi Adityanath government kept draggin...

UPDATE 1-Sterling at six-week highs on latest election poll, weak dollar

The pound climbed to its highest levels in six weeks on Tuesday against the backdrop of broad-based dollar weakness and after a new poll showed the ruling Conservative Party widening its lead before next weeks election.Prime Minister Boris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019