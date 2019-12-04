Massive blast in Sudan; 18 Indians Killed

According to sources, a massive fire reported in Sudan in which 18 Indians have been killed. More than 25 injured in this horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a tweet, said an Indian embassy representative has been rushed to the accident site.

"Have just received the tragic news of a major blast in a ceramic factory "Saloomi" in the Bahri area of the capital Khartoum in Sudan. Deeply grieved to learn that some Indian workers have lost their lives while some others have been seriously injured," he tweeted.

Further details awaited.