David Parker announces appointment of eight Queen's Counsel

“The new criterion was included this year. It emphasizes that excellence and leadership in the profession can be seen through a wider, community lens,” David Parker said.

David Parker announces appointment of eight Queen’s Counsel
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Eight Queen's Counsel has been appointed under a process that includes the new criterion of a commitment to improving access to justice, Attorney-General David Parker announced today.

"The new criterion was included this year. It emphasizes that excellence and leadership in the profession can be seen through a wider, community lens," David Parker said.

"It is pleasing to see the profession is making a good contribution to access to justice."

The newly appointed Silks are:

Auckland – Stephen Hunter, Julie-Anne Kincade, Simon Foote, Janet McLean

Wellington – Nicolette Levy, Karen Feint

Dunedin – Leonard Andersen

Rotorua – Jonathan Temm

"Of particular note is the appointment of Professor Janet McLean of the University of Auckland who has been appointed under the Royal Prerogative in recognition of her extraordinary and longstanding contribution to, and development of, the law," David Parker said.

The attached appendix provides brief biographical information about the new Queen's Counsel.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

