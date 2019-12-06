Left Menu
Development News Edition

FAO works with Macedonia to develop agro-ecological analytical system

This has been the main goal of a two-year project of FAO and the Macedonian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, concluding with a workshop today in Skopje.

  • FAO
  • |
  • Skopje
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:07 IST
FAO works with Macedonia to develop agro-ecological analytical system
Agriculture is an important contributor to North Macedonia’s economy, yet the sector is characterized by lower productivity compared to the European Union (EU) average. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Improving productivity, increasing climate resilience of agricultural production, and making better-informed policies in North Macedonia is now easier thanks to the establishment of national agro-ecological zones and an agro-environmental information system.

This has been the main goal of a two-year project of FAO and the Macedonian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, concluding with a workshop today in Skopje. Nearly 40 representatives of key ministries, national agencies, farmer associations, academia, civil society, international partners, and the media came together to learn about the first agro-ecological zoning in the country and the benefits for farmers and policymakers.

Agriculture is an important contributor to North Macedonia's economy, yet the sector is characterized by lower productivity compared to the European Union (EU) average. Climate variability, especially early frosts, drought, and floods, causes severe damage to agricultural production and affects rural livelihoods and food security. As an EU candidate country, North Macedonia needs to approximate agriculture policy design and its implementation to EU standards, including aligning direct support measures with nationally defined targets and overall EU objectives.

To address these issues, FAO worked with the Ministry, other relevant national institutions, and academia, to develop state-of-the-art information and analytical system and national capacity based on FAO's agro-ecological zoning methodology. It involves the assessment of land resources based on soil and climatic characteristics and provides an outlook on crop suitability and productivity for over 10 commodities across different geographical regions in the country.

All of this is now publicly accessible online. Policymakers, farmers, scientists, and businesses can use the information on land characteristics such as soil quality, topography, weather, agricultural land use, yield, and profitability to formulate optimal policies for sustainable agricultural production per production region. Land characteristics can be further evaluated for their production potential, which leads to making recommendations regarding "what" should be grown and "where."

"The first agro-environmental database and web platform containing latest agroecological products and maps for North Macedonia is an important product that will better inform agricultural policies at the national level and, consequently, will help reduce climate risk through enhanced adaptation to climate change and promote the commercialization and selected value chain development at local level," stressed Trajan Dimkovski, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, in opening the workshop.

"Agro-ecological zones specific to crops, soil, and climatic conditions present a useful evaluation of the country's agricultural potential in productivity and market competitiveness and provide a tool for regional and environmentally sustainable development planning for sustainable food systems," said Fang Cheng, FAO economist. "North Macedonia is the first Balkan country that has conducted an agro-ecological assessment, which is a continuation of joint efforts of FAO and the Macedonian Government to improve agricultural monitoring and land-use planning, production systems, and national policies based on modern technologies.

Looking to the future, Cheng expressed hope for continued collaboration. "The agro-ecological zoning is opening opportunities to modernize food and agriculture policymaking in the country, as a first step towards the establishment of modern and comprehensive monitoring and information system for food and the agri-environment in the country."

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL for safety, security measures at all railway stations; HC seeks Centre's reply

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking safety and security measures, like baggage scanners, hand-held metal detectors and CCTV cameras, at all railways stations in the country. A bench of Chief Justice D N ...

Hyderabad-like crimes taking place in UP every day: Cong leader

Alleging poor law and order, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Friday said incidents like the Hyderabad rape-and-murder were taking place in Uttar Pradesh on a daily basis. Law and order is dismal. Women are not safe in Uttar Prad...

Missing Pak girl might have been kidnapped for ransom: Police

A young Pakistan woman, who went missing last week, might be kidnapped for ransom, police said on Friday even as her family denied reports of having received a call for payment, according to media reports. Dua Mangi, 19, was kidnapped by ar...

O.P. Jindal Global University signs agreements with seven top Australian Universities

Sydney New Delhi India, Dec 6 ANINewsVoir O. P. Jindal Global University JGU, one of Indias Institutions of Eminence, signed seven MOUs with leading universities in Australia. Margaret Beazley, the Governor of New South Wales, hosted a del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019