South Africa's Eskom tells customers about more power cuts
South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom said on Friday it would cut up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis from 2 p.m.
The utility had earlier said electricity shortages could worsen due to persistent rains which are causing coal-handling problems.
