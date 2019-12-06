Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's Eskom tells customers about more power cuts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:32 IST
South Africa's Eskom tells customers about more power cuts
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa's struggling state power utility Eskom said on Friday it would cut up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power from the national grid on a rotational basis from 2 p.m.

The utility had earlier said electricity shortages could worsen due to persistent rains which are causing coal-handling problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT takes cognisance of news reports showing foam at Marina beach, seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of news reports showing huge collection of foam at Marina Beach in Chennai and directed a committee to submit a report on the issue. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goe...

Hong Kong protesters vow weekend rally and 'last chance' for leader

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AFP Hong Kong pro-democracy activists on Friday vowed to hold another massive rally over the weekend and warned the citys pro-Beijing leader not to think a recent lull in violence means public anger is weakening. The semi-a...

CBI registers case against 7 on bribery allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against seven people on allegations of bribery and irregularities related to admission in a private medical institute.The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the ...

Row in LS over Cong members' 'threatening position' towards Irani, BJP; others seek apology

A heated debate in Lok Sabha on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao snowballed into a massive political row on Friday as the BJP accused two Congress members of showing aggression towards Union minister Smriti Irani and demanded an apolog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019