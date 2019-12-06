Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-South Africa's power cuts may last the weekend if rain persists

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:59 IST
UPDATE 2-South Africa's power cuts may last the weekend if rain persists

Many South Africans could be without electricity this weekend if rain continues, state power utility Eskom said on Friday, after announcing it would cut up to 4,000 megawatts (MW) of power as wet weather makes it difficult for power stations to use coal. Coal handling problems have led to generating units being unable to produce power, it said in a statement.

The cash-strapped utility said that since these units have not returned to service as planned, unavailable capacity has risen to about 13,000 MW, while demand stands at 1,000 MW. As a result, Eskom has had to deepen power cuts to 4,000 MW from the 2,000 MW announced earlier on a rotational basis from 2 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

"The increase in the loadshedding stage is intended, among other things, to cater for unplanned further trips and to create capacity to replenish water reserves for our pumped storage schemes," Eskom said. The utility is using diesel and water resources to supplement capacity.

The utility has a total of around 45,000 MW of generating capacity. Eskom's troubles have become one of the biggest challenges for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is trying to fix ailing state firms including South African Airways, which has entered a form of bankruptcy protection, and revive growth in the country's economy.

His government announced an overhaul of the power sector in a paper published in October, confirming the break up of Eskom over the next three years and opening the industry up to competition. The aim is to change a situation where South Africa is reliant on Eskom's ageing coal-fired power stations, which produce more than 90% of the country's power.

On Thursday, Eskom said the system was severely constrained, with unplanned breakdowns of generating units with above 12,300 MW capacity. It extended power cuts on Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday, as a result of further unplanned breakdowns, critically low water levels at its pumped storage schemes and as it had to manage its diesel reserves.

(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Rashmi Aich, editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.Singh...

Aberdeen in Andaman adjudged best police station in country

Aberdeen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been adjudged the best performing police station in the country while dealing with property offence, crime against women and weaker sections, the Home Ministry said on Friday. Balasinor in Mah...

Delhi has become unsafe for women: Sharmishtha Mukherjee

Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmishtha Mukherjee on Friday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and ruling AAP in the city, over growing cases of crimes against women. According to the Delhi Police website, the number of rapes in ...

New MSME units need no clearances from govt for three years: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said new micro, small and medium enterprise MSME unit in the state will not be asked for certain permissions for three years under the Punjab Right to Business Act 2019. We have said for three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019