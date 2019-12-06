Left Menu
Timely cadre-review should be done by states: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that technology needs to be optimally utilized for acquiring knowledge by the officers.

Dr. Singh also spoke about the ‘Anubhav’ initiative of the Government where superannuating officers give an account of their experiences during the job. Image Credit: ANI

The MoS (PP) Dr. Jitendra Singh urged the states to follow DoPT guidelines for postings &transfers. He said that timely cadre-review should be done by the states. He was addressing the IAS officers of the State Civil Services form different states undergoing the Induction Training Programme, here today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that technology needs to be optimally utilized for acquiring knowledge by the officers. There are ample opportunities in the area of training in the internet era, he added. He said that learning is a dynamic process and the officers should optimally utilize the training skills acquired during their careers. India is an evolving nation and certain systemic issues need to be addressed in the long run to optimally utilize the available resources, he added. The Minister emphasized the feedback system that will help in making improvements in the training modules in the future. Dr. Singh also spoke about the 'Anubhav' initiative of the Government where superannuating officers give an account of their experiences during the job. These will help the policymakers and shall enable them to make improvements in the system, he added.

The Minister said that certain initiatives have been taken by the Government to make improvements in the training for officers. He quoted the example of 'AARAMBH' initiative launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Kevadia on 31st October this year. The Minister also emphasized capacity building, skill upgradation and mid-career training programs for the officers. He also said that a possibility can be explored to bring uniformity in the training modules and also imparting specialized training wherever required.

On the occasion, Additional Secretary, DoPT, Shri K. Srinivas, spoke about the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training Programme) and COMMIT training programme developed by the Department of Personnel and Training. He said that the states can always give their suggestions to DoPT so that new modules can be introduced in these programs.

There are a total of 55 Officers undergoing the InductionTraining Programme. The representation of women in the officers is 20% (11 out of 55). The officers belong to cadres of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal participated in the Induction Training Programme.

The 121(A) ITP started on 4th November 2019 and will culminate on 14th December 2019. The participants have undergone4 weeks of academic inputs in the faculties of Management, Economics, Public Administration and ICT during their stay at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Chandigarh. Thereafter, they had gone on a one-week Domestic Study Tour, called the "Bharat Darshan" to different States of the country other than their own cadre. During the Bharat Darshan, the participants had attachments with NGO's, Urban LocalBodies and District Administrations.

The Domestic Study Tour is followed by a 2-day stay in Delhi on 6th & 7th December 2019. The officers will also visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The officers would be proceeding on a Foreign Study Tour to Seoul, South Korea from 7th to 14th December 2019. In Seoul, they will have 6-days' training with the Korean Development Institute in order to get exposure to best practices and administrative efficiencies.

On completion of the Foreign Study Tour, the officers will be relieved from the Course on 14th December 2019 from Delhi for joining their respective cadres.

The Secretary, Government of Punjab-cum-Director and Course Coordinator, Mrs. JaspreetTalwar and Punjab Resident Commissioner, Mrs. Rakhee Gupta Bhandari were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

