VP Naidu asks civil servants to create society where citizens enjoy equality

The Vice President of India, Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu today expressed concern over the disturbing instances of atrocities against women and said that it was time for society as a whole to introspect and ponder over the erosion of values. He called for the collective efforts of the society to ensure that Indian values and culture of respecting women, elders and all fellow human beings were restored.

The valedictory function of the 94th Foundation Course of the officers of the All India Services and Central Civil Services at the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resources Development Institute (MCRHRDI) in Hyderabad today, Shri Naidu expressed anguish over the recent incidences of rape and violence against women in Hyderabad, Unnao and other parts of the country. He opined that bringing a new bill or changing the act was not the only solution. He stressed the need to implement existing provisions by exercising the political will and administrative skill to eradicate evils in society.

The Vice President advised police departments to be prompt in ensuring that every complaint or grievances brought to their notice was registered. He stressed the need to conclude inquiry, prosecution, and trial in a time-bound manner to make sure that justice was delivered on time. He said there must be both "fear and respect" for the law of the land.

Shri Naidu also asked teachers and educational Institutes to teach children to respect elders, women and learn cultural ethos, values of Indian civilization as part of their education.

Stating that the pace with which India would progress largely determined by how efficiently the officers manage and deliver critical development projects, Shri Naidu stressed that the most important role of translating "Swarajya" to "Surajya" was at the hands of officers. He stressed that it would be possible only if governance became corruption free, citizen-centric and business-friendly.

The Vice President asked civil servants and officers to ensure that policy interventions of governments were translated into tangible outcomes at the grassroots level. He urged them to strive hard to create a society where all citizens enjoy equal opportunity and fruits of development reach the most deserving section of society.

Shri Naidu said that that being objective, impartial, honest, and vision of national integration and inclusive development was the first step towards becoming an effective, responsive civil servant.

Talking about the role and contribution of Sardar Patel, the Vice President said that civil service was created as a unifying force to bring together diverse groups in the country's journey towards inclusive development.

"In a multi-lingual, multi-religious, pluralistic society like India, this is the most vital requirement. Unity and integrity of our country must be the prime consideration in deciding our policies and actions," he said.

Stating that Sardar Patel dreamt of an administrative set up that would zealously fight poverty and bridge the many divides that tend to weaken our nation, Shri Naidu asked officers to undertake the task of further nurturing and fortifying India's modern economy, democratic polity and safeguarding the culture.

Naidu said that officers must strive to improve digital literacy and move to more efficient service delivery systems like Direct Benefit Transfer, leveraging the possibilities of Information Technology. He wanted them to take initiatives to address the challenges of poverty, unemployment, inequality, discrimination, environmental degradation and social evils such as casteism, gender discrimination, and violence.

Asking the young officers to treat every person with respect and empathy, ensuring that they get the dignity they deserve. Shri Naidu also wanted officers to learn the local language and interact with common people in their own language.

Around 140 All India Services and Central Civil Services Officers representing 23 States were present at the event. They belong to 15 Services, including IPS, IFS, IRS (IT), IRS (Customs & Central Excise), IRTS, ISS, IES, etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)