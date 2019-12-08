Left Menu
Libya's Brega operations suspended in Tripoli due to nearby clashes -statement

  08-12-2019 00:53 IST
Libya has been divided between rival factions based in Tripoli and the east since 2014, and has not had a stable central government since a NATO-backed uprising overthrew Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Image Credit: Facebook / Lukoil

Libya's Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC) said on Saturday it had suspended operations and evacuated all staff from its Tripoli warehouse because of the intensity of clashes and shelling in the city. Brega, which is owned by state oil firm NOC and in charge of fuel supplies, said in a statement it "was forced to activate the complete evacuation plan in order to ensure the safety of its employees." It said fuel supplies were not immediately affected by the evacuation, without giving further details.

Heavy artillery could be heard in Tripoli's city centre on Friday. The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive in April to take control of Tripoli, home to an internationally recognized government of national accord. Libya has been divided between rival factions based in Tripoli and the east since 2014, and has not had a stable central government since a NATO-backed uprising overthrew Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

