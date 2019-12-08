Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 14:20 IST
UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm
Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of black-clad protesters from all walks of life thronged the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday in a sign of broad support for anti-government demonstrations that have roiled the Chinese-ruled city for six months. With chants of, "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," anti-government activists, young and old, marched from Victoria Park in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay to Chater Road near the heart of the financial district.

Authorities gave the green light to Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) - organizer of largely peaceful million-strong marches in June - to hold the rally, the first time the group has been granted permission for a protest since Aug. 18. "I will fight for freedom until I die because I am a Hong Konger," said June, a 40-year-old mother dressed in black seated on the grass in Victoria Park. "Today is about standing with Hong Kong and the international community."

The former British colony is governed under a "One Country, Two Systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not allowed in mainland China, but many fear Beijing is tightening the screws on the city and increasingly meddling in its affairs. Beijing denies meddling, has condemned the unrest and blamed foreign governments, including the United States and former colonial power Britain, of interfering in the country's internal affairs.

Echoes of "five demands, not one less" echoed through the streets, referring to protesters' calls for universal suffrage in choosing the city's leader, among other demands. Police said earlier on Sunday they had arrested 11 people, aged 20 to 63 and seized weapons including army knives, firecrackers, 105 bullets and a semi-automatic pistol, the first seizure of a handgun in six months of protests.

Roads that would normally be jammed with traffic on a Sunday near the heart of the city were empty, as a snaking crowd that included young families, students, professionals and the elderly clogged the streets of the Asian financial hub. The violence in six months of demonstrations has escalated as protesters have torched vehicles and buildings, hurled petrol bombs at police, dropped debris from bridges onto traffic below and vandalised shopping malls, while police have responded with tear, gas, water cannon and, at times, live fire.

The large turnout on Sunday signalled still broad support for the anti-government demonstrations despite the escalating unrest in a city where violence is rare. The protest comes two weeks after democratic candidates secured almost 90% of 452 district council seats in local elections that saw a record turnout, posing a fresh conundrum for Beijing and piling pressure on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam.

The protests intensified in June over a now-shelved extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial, but have now evolved into broader calls for democracy, among other demands. In a statement on Saturday, the government appealed for calm and said it has "learned its lesson and will humbly listen to and accept criticism."

Hong Kong's new police commissioner, Chris Tang, said his force would take a flexible approach to demonstrations, using "both the hard and soft approach." The former British colony has been rocked by more than 900 demonstrations, processions and public meetings since June, with many ending in violent confrontations between protesters and police, who have responded at times with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Demonstrators are angry at what they perceive are more curbs on freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the then British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The chairman and president of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Hong Kong were separately denied entry to the neighboring Chinese-ruled city of Macau on Saturday after being detained by immigration officials.

Hong Kong has enjoyed relative calm since local elections on Nov. 24 delivered an overwhelming victory to pro-democracy candidates. Nearly 6,000 people have been arrested in the protests since June, more than 30% aged between 21 and 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

HAL's Goa helicopter MRO project to be functional soon: Naik

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limiteds proposed project of helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul MRO in Goa would become functional soon as all the hurdles have been cleared now, Union minister Shripad Naik said on Sunday. The HAL and Fr...

Naughtiest sin? PM Johnson admits cycling on the pavement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the naughtiest thing he was prepared to admit to was breaking the law by cycling on the pavement. When asked by Sky what the naughtiest thing he was ready to admit to was, Johnson ini...

For second straight day, all flights remain cancelled at Srinagar airport

Flight operations at Srinagar airport remained suspended for the second consecutive day as all flights were canceled on Sunday due to dense fog causing poor visibility in the Kashmir valley, officials said. All flights at Srinagar airport w...

US-based start-up expands in India, Southeast Asia and China

Indias building control and energy efficiency market is estimated to touch USD 2 billion a year with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12 percent over the next three years, according to buildings technology start-up 75F. The US-based bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019