Digital exhibition on Constitution a rare brush with history: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Prime Minister has given emphasis on performing Fundamental Duties along with having Fundamental Rights.

Digital exhibition on Constitution a rare brush with history: Dr. Jitendra Singh
The Minister visited the exhibition and also administered the National Pledge to the officials of DoPT on the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the 'Digital Exhibition on History of Constitution of India', here today. The exhibition has been organised by the Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in collaboration with Parliament Museum and Archives of Lok Sabha Secretariat and Bureau of Outreach and Communication for two days i.e. 9-10 December 2019 at Gate No.8, North Block, New Delhi. The Secretary, DoPT, Dr. C. Chandramouli and senior officers of DoPT were also present during the inauguration of the exhibition.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that it is a pride privilege to be part of this historic moment. He said that by historical point of view, 9th December is an important day as the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was held on 9th December 1946. He added that the current year 2019, marks the 70th Year of the adoption of the Constitution. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Prime Minister has given emphasis on performing Fundamental Duties along with having Fundamental Rights. The Minister said if all of us collectively perform our duties in each moment of our life, it will be the fulfillment of our duty towards the nation.

The Minister visited the exhibition and also administered the National Pledge to the officials of DoPT on the occasion. Speaking about the exhibition, he said that it is a rare brush with history. He added that it is a small enclosure incorporating a large, but an eventful phase of India, as the country evolved through the Independence into a sovereign Republic.

The exhibition contains a photograph of Members of Constituent Assembly, Debates (audio) in the Constituent Assembly, Movie on making of Constitution, Quotes and audio speeches of Members of Constituent Assembly, Replica of the Constitution, Posters on Preamble to the Constitution and Fundamental Duties, Directive Principles, etc.

From the historical point of view, 9th December is an important day as the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly was held on this day in 1946. On 29th August, 1947, the Constituent Assembly through a resolution appointed a Drafting Committee to scrutinize the draft of the text of the Constitution of India prepared by Constitutional Advisor, giving effect to the decisions already taken in the Assembly and including all matters which are ancillary thereto or which have to be provided in such a Constitution, and to submit to the Assembly for consideration the text of the draft Constitution as revised by the committee.

The Constitution of India was adopted on 26th November 1949, and the Members appended their signatures to it on 24.01.1950. In all, 284 Members (total Members-299) actually signed the Constitution. The Constitution of India came into force on 26.01.1950. The day of adoption of the Constitution is being celebrated in the country as "Constitution Day".

