Third India-Australia Secretary-level 2+2 Dialogue held

During the dialogue, issues related to bilateral defense engagements, areas to enhance cooperation in the field of the defence industry and defense technology as well as the prevailing regional security concerns were discussed.

Before the 2+2 dialogue, both the Defence Secretaries held a bilateral meeting. Image Credit: ANI

The third India-Australia Secretary-level 2+2 Dialogue was held in New Delhi today. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar and Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale, while the Australian side was led by Defence Secretary Mr. Greg Moriarty and Foreign Secretary Ms. Frances Adamson.

Defence Secretary conveyed his satisfaction on the ongoing defense engagements between the two Armed Forces and conveyed the commitment of the Ministry of Defence to further enhance the defense cooperation engagements, both in scope and complexity.

Before the 2+2 dialogue, both the Defence Secretaries held a bilateral meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)

