Online geospatial tool launched to provide data-rich coastline maps

Te Kete Kōrero a Te Takutai Moana Information Hub (Kōrero Takutai) was launched today by the Office for Māori Crown Relations – Te Arawhiti.

Andrew Little said it would also help applicant groups to see all applications relating to the same stretch of coastline. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Minister responsible for the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act 2011 (te Takutai Moana Act 2011), Andrew Little has welcomed the launch of an online geospatial tool that provides data-rich, dynamic coastline maps that will significantly boost research and evidence-gathering under the Act.

"Kōrero Takutai collects and overlays publicly available information – such as applications under the Act, coastal permits under the Resource Management Act 1991, Walking Access Commission information and the location of marae – for our entire coastline.

"The visual presentation of this data is a helpful development for everyone with interests under te Takutai Moana Act 2011," Andrew Little said.

"Kōrero Takutai will help applicant groups, the Crown, local authorities and other decision-makers by making it much easier for them to access information relevant to the tests in the Act for the customary title. Many groups have been waiting for its launch."

The tool is publicly available and free to use.

Andrew Little said it would also help applicant groups to see all applications relating to the same stretch of coastline.

Kōrero Takutai is unique in the way it allows users to view layers of information, spatially, from multiple sources through a single web portal.

It was originally designed in 2014 to assist with Crown officials' work under te Takutai Moana Act 2011 but has been significantly developed and enhanced for its public launch. It will continue to be developed as new information becomes available.

Applications under the Act closed on 3 April 2017. A total of 585 applications for either Customary Marine Title or Protected Customary Rights were made: 382 for Ministerial Determination and 203 to the High Court. Of these applications, 175 have been made to both the High Court and Ministerial Determination.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

