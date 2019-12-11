Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pay power arrears before Jan 15 or face disconnection: CESU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 10:39 IST
Pay power arrears before Jan 15 or face disconnection: CESU

The Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), the power distribution company of Odisha, has asked domestic consumers to pay their arrears before January 15 or face disconnection of power supply. The arrears from domestic consumers and commercial consumers stand at Rs 1,971 crore, CESU chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Bothra said at a press conference here.

The CESU, he said, is keen on providing uninterrupted power to its consumers for which it needs to upgrade the infrastructure. "Unless we have money, we cannot upgrade the infrastructure," he pointed out.

Among the defaulters, 92 per cent are domestic consumers, 7.1 per cent are commercial hubs like shops and malls and the remaining are industrial units, government and private offices, Bothra said on Tuesday. Replying to a question, Bothra said of the total arrears, Rs 108 crore relates to industrial units, and it could not be realized as the matter is sub-judice.

The company will send SMS to domestic consumers and commercial hubs like shops and mall in advance to pay their arrears, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Was a mistake, hoping for light punishment: shooter Ravi Kumar on doping violation

World Cup medal-winning rifle shooter Ravi Kumar, who has failed a dope test, says his is a case of inadvertent intake, an explanation he hopes would fetch him a lighter-than-expected punishment from the National Anti-Doping Agency NADA. Th...

UPDATE 4-Tremors worsen on NZ volcano island, prevent recovery of bodies

Increasing tremors on a volcanic island in New Zealand on Wednesday prevented the recovery of the bodies of eight people thought to be left on the island, two days after an eruption engulfed dozens of tourists in steam and hot ash. Six peop...

Report: Yankees land Cole for nine years, $324M

The Yankees just landed the biggest catch on the free agent market, right-hander Gerrit Cole is headed to New York on a nine-year, 324 million deal, multiple media outlets reported late Tuesday night. The contract surpasses the seven-year, ...

Nearly 10,000 Indians detained in US in 2018 in removal operations: Report

Nearly 10,000 Indians were detained in the US in 2018 by law enforcement agencies as part of their operations to identify and remove aliens who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, according to a government ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019