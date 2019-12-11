Aramco to become world's largest listed company -bourse

Saudi Aramco will become the world's largest listed company when it debuts on the kingdom's stock exchange on Wednesday, the bourse's chairwoman said.

Sarah al-Suhaimi was speaking at a ceremony marking the initial public offering (IPO) of the stock on the exchange in Riyadh. She added that the exchange will also become one of the world's largest due to the listing.

